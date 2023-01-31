In 2003 Catherine Roberts’ dream for “Quilts of Valor” became a reality. Catherine is the founder of Quilts of Valor. Her son Nat had been deployed in Iraq. Catherine saw a sad young man sitting on his bed hunched over. There was a feeling of despair, according to Catherine. She felt as though she could see his war demons dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Catherine’s next scene was one where she imagined her son wrapped in a quilt, thus changing despair to one of hope and well-being. Quilts equal healing.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. These quilts say “thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.” There are many volunteers that give their time as individuals, guilds and organizations to make these beautiful quilts for our military veterans and service members.

