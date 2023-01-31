In 2003 Catherine Roberts’ dream for “Quilts of Valor” became a reality. Catherine is the founder of Quilts of Valor. Her son Nat had been deployed in Iraq. Catherine saw a sad young man sitting on his bed hunched over. There was a feeling of despair, according to Catherine. She felt as though she could see his war demons dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Catherine’s next scene was one where she imagined her son wrapped in a quilt, thus changing despair to one of hope and well-being. Quilts equal healing.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. These quilts say “thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.” There are many volunteers that give their time as individuals, guilds and organizations to make these beautiful quilts for our military veterans and service members.
Last week, I was privileged to witness a veteran being recognized and presented with a Quilt of Valor. The veteran served both in the Army and Marines. This is the third ceremony I have attended where a Quilt of Valor is presented to a veteran. My husband, Clarence, was presented with one of these beautiful quilts in October 2022.
Some years ago, we were told that Clarence’s father had received a Quilt of Valor in Colorado but we really did not know what that meant or why he had received it. It seems there are many people, like us, who do not know this special gift is available.
I asked volunteer coordinators both in Buffalo and Sheridan if I could share their names and phone numbers so that other deserving people can receive one of these quilts. In Sheridan, Robin Wacker can be reached at 307-672-6847, and in Buffalo, Jean Kenney can be reached at 307-620-2018. Robin is a member of the Sheridan VFW Post 1560 Auxiliary and Jean is a member of the American Legion in Buffalo. These ladies can offer more information on how someone can receive a Quilt of Valor for their service to our country.
Any service member or living veteran who served in one of the following branches: Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard is eligible for a Quilt of Valor.
Some people wonder what the proper way to thank a veteran for their service would be. There are many ways. A Quilt of Valor is certainly one way to say thank you. Volunteers make these quilts and giving your time is a way of saying thank you.
Asking a friend or loved one for stories about their time in the service and listening patiently is a great way of saying thank you. While some may not want to talk about their war experience, for others, serving their country was the best time of their lives. My dad served in the Army and was very proud of serving. My husband took the time to listen to my dad’s stories where I never asked about his time in the service. I now know a lot about my dad’s time in the service because my husband took the time to listen and then later shared these stories with me. I am sorry I did not take the time to ask my dad about his time in the service, but I am very grateful my husband did.
AARP offers a variety of veteran resources such as the veterans health benefits navigator, fraud and scam prevention and a job resource center. These and many other benefits can be found at aarp.org/veterans.