On May 15, Americans across our great nation will observe National Peace Officers Memorial Day. For 61 years, our nation has observed this day as a result of President John F. Kennedy’s proclamation recognizing this day as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week thereof as National Police Week.

On May 13, the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil will take place at our Nation’s Capital to honor federal, tribal, state, and local law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice during 2022, as well as honoring newly discovered historical line of duty deaths. This year, 556 names will be read aloud during the vigil. Of those 556 officers, 224 were law enforcement officers who left for work and never returned home in 2022. Their names will be etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and join more than 23,000 names dating back since 1786.

Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff. 

