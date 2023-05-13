On May 15, Americans across our great nation will observe National Peace Officers Memorial Day. For 61 years, our nation has observed this day as a result of President John F. Kennedy’s proclamation recognizing this day as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week thereof as National Police Week.
On May 13, the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil will take place at our Nation’s Capital to honor federal, tribal, state, and local law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice during 2022, as well as honoring newly discovered historical line of duty deaths. This year, 556 names will be read aloud during the vigil. Of those 556 officers, 224 were law enforcement officers who left for work and never returned home in 2022. Their names will be etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and join more than 23,000 names dating back since 1786.
Unfortunately, Wyoming has contributed 68 names to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial with the first recorded in 1877 and the most recent in 2017. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has two of its own etched into the memorial. Sheridan County Undersheriff William H. Veach was shot and killed on June 13, 1914, while attempting to arrest a man who had stolen a horse. The shooting occurred on Broadway Street just south of the Little Goose Bridge. In 1921, on October 7th, Sheridan County Undersheriff William S. McPherren was shot and killed 7 miles north of Sheridan. Undersheriff McPherren was part of a posse attempting to arrest two subjects operating an illegal liquor still.
Both Undersheriff Veach and Undersheriff McPherren’s names are also honored on the Wyoming Law Enforcement Memorial located in front of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. In conjunction with National Police Week, the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy holds a ceremony each year honoring the 68 Wyoming Law Enforcement Officers who died in the line of duty. This year, the ceremony will be held Friday, May 19th, 11:00 AM, at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy. Wyoming’s 68 names and our nation’s 23,000 names are a sobering reminder of the inherent risks and dangers our law enforcement officers face every single day to ensure the communities we live in are safe.
As we enter National Police Week, please join me in prayer. Pray for the safety of our law enforcement officers to come home safe to their families at the end of their shift. Pray for their health and their social, emotional, and mental well-being so they can do the work they have all been called to do. And pray for families and communities who are mourning the loss of a law enforcement officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Today I speak for all of Sheridan County Law Enforcement. We thank you for your continued support, and we are so fortunate to work and serve in community that appreciates and stands with its law enforcement. So please join all of us in honoring and remembering those who have given their lives to serve our great nation.
Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff.