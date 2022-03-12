Last week was week three of the four-week budget session. It opened with the Appropriations Committee, of which I am a member, explaining to the entire Senate floor the changes the House had made to the budget. My committee then met with our House counterparts on how we might compromise on our differences.
Those discussions took place all week until Friday, when the last compromise was reached. As you read this, I am hopeful a final budget is on the desk of Gov. Mark Gordon for his consideration.
The Wyoming governor, unlike the U.S. president, has a line-item veto. He can strike out entire sections or even single words. Years ago, a budget had a note that said, “such and such shall not be done.” The then-governor struck the “not” and changed the sentence to read more to his liking.
The Legislature likes to get the budget onto the governor’s desk well in advance of our departure from Cheyenne so that if he vetoes something, we have a chance to override that veto. An override takes a two-thirds vote of both the House and the Senate, so veto overrides are rare.
Also last week the Senate took up the redistricting plan. This is required after the census conducted every decade. By U.S. Supreme Court decree, every legislative district in a state must be equal in population. Failure to do so, according to the court, is a violation of the U.S. Constitution equal protection clause.
Absolute equality is impossible, of course. The courts have settled on a variance of 5% plus or minus as presumptively constitutional. A greater variation means only that in the event of a lawsuit the burden is on the state to show a good reason for the plan.
A joint legislative committee worked for the last year on a plan. They decided to adhere to an absolute 5% policy — no district could vary, not by a single life, more than 5% from the ideal. That led to legislative districts that were, in the view of many, nonsensical.
That committee’s plan also expanded the size of the Legislature from 60 to 62 House seats and from 30 to 31 Senate seats. This had the effect of shifting more power to some larger counties. Worst of all, their final plan put Sheridan County School District 3, and the towns of Arvada and Clearmont, into Campbell County for representation.
That was unacceptable to those folks, and to our entire legislative delegation.
The “62/31” plan was taken up by the House. The one ray of common sense was an amendment by Barry Crago that moved SCSD3 back into Sheridan, at a cost of a slight variance from the 5% rule. That amendment passed in the House by 54 to 6 votes.
When the plan came to the Senate, a committee stripped the Crago amendment, and on the first day of debate the full Senate agreed.
But, overnight, sentiment changed. I think more and more Senators chafed at the 62/31 plan and the layout of their districts. For instance, 400 people in the northwest corner of Natrona County were grouped into the Big Horn basin. In another absurd instance, 480 Fremont County citizens in the Missouri Valley Road area were grouped with a district separated from Fremont County by a mountain range and the Boysen Reservoir.
The next day, on the second reading, State Sen. Bo Biteman sponsored an amendment to reset the House and Senate back to a “60/30” plan, and kept Arvada-Clearmont in Sheridan County, with slight variances from the 5% guideline. That passed by a wide margin. There followed a series of successful amendments by other legislators to restore common-sense to their districts, each with population variance outside of the 5% range.
I brought an amendment that outlined legislative findings. If there is a lawsuit, these findings explain to the court the reasons for our district population variances.
The amendment combines Supreme Court case buzzwords with a description of Wyoming’s unique nature:
“The legislature finds that the redistricting plan created by this act recognizes communities of interest across the state defined by:
• The vast spaces, low population density, rural nature and lack of large urban areas across Wyoming;
• Geographic features including mountain ranges, valleys, rivers, canyons and deserts;
• Common economic interests including ranching, farming, oil and gas extraction, coal mining, mineral extraction and manufacturing;
• Patchwork ownership and management of large portions of the state by various agencies of the federal government, including the National Forest Service, the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management as well as parcels of state land that are restricted in use by Wyoming’s Act of Admission;
• Boundaries of political subdivisions including counties, school districts and irrigation districts;
• Recognition of the needs of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes which are located entirely in Wyoming;
• The historical development of Wyoming and its historical representative practices.
“Deviations in population between legislative districts in this redistricting plan are required to recognize these various communities of interest; Recognition of these communities of interest is a rational state interest and the redistricting plan created by this act effectuates that interest; The legislature has made a good faith effort in redistricting to minimize population deviations between districts while recognizing these communities of interest; The redistricting plan created by this act keeps whole more communities of interest while minimizing, as much as is practicable, population deviations when compared with other plans considered by the Wyoming legislature.”
The Senate plan now goes to the House, and I am hopeful they will concur with our more common-sense plan. If not, there will be a Conference Committee to try and resolve the differences.
If we pass a plan that makes sense for Wyoming, but contains deviations outside the 5%, and if we are sued, I am optimistic about the outcome.
The original redistricting cases were decided by a U.S. Supreme Court much different from today’s. There is now a conservative majority on the court. That majority has tilted away from intervening quite so much into state election laws.
Also consider this: one of the U.S. Supreme Court justices is from Colorado. I am hopeful Justice Gorsuch will help his colleagues on the Court understand Wyoming’s uniqueness.
We have to stand for what is right and hope the courts have the common sense to back us up in that conviction.