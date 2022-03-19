Toxic load exposure is normal and part of the human experience.
Many molecules, environmental factors and even normal metabolic processes contribute to our toxic load. Examples include metabolizing our medication, breaking down molecules to make energy while working out or fully processing the neurological and hormonal impacts of environmental stressors such as an unhealthy relationship.
Our detoxification system is very adaptable and capable. However, if we do not support it with good nourishment or we overwhelm it for long periods of time, it will result in metabolic conditions such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, cancers, and multisystem complaints like fibromyalgia and chemical sensitivities.
One way to reduce ‘toxic load’ is to reduce exposure to known harmful chemicals. The 10 most prevalent and detrimental toxic chemicals to human and environmental health are:
1. Heavy metals such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium and aluminum
2. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons
3. Plastics
4. Phenols, particularly bisphenol A
5. Organochloride pesticides
6. Organophosphate pesticides
7. Polychlorinated dibenzo-diaxin and -furan
8. Polychlorinated biphenyls
9. Polybrominated diphenyl ethers
10. Polyfluorinated compounds
You can reduce your dietary exposure to these harmful chemicals by:
1. Choosing organic and low-fat or no-fat animal products such as dairy, eggs and meats;
2. Choosing cooking methods that are low-char and that allow animal fats to drip away, such as steaming;
3. Consulting local wildlife agencies before eating local freshwater fish;
4. Never eating farmed salmon, avoiding eating larger carnivorous fish and using the Environmental Working Group Good Seafood Guide;
5. Using glass, ceramic or stainless steel containers for heating and storing hot food;
6. Avoiding plastic water bottles, travel mugs and ladder-style hydration reservoirs and not washing plastic food or beverage containers under high heat;
7. Avoiding vinyl cling wrap and only buy canned foods that are BPA-free (It’s questionable that the new chemical in place of BPA is any better, so really it is best to minimize commercially canned foods);
8. Avoiding high-fructose corn syrup and rice syrup and processed foods containing BHT, BHA, benzoate, sulfites and artificial colorings and sweeteners;
9. Choosing local, seasonal and organic produce whenever possible and washing all fruits and vegetables using mild additive-free soap and clean water; and
10. Choosing organic versions of the “Dirty Dozen” list of high-pesticide produce.
These are just a few ideas taken from the Institute of Functional Medicine’s “Reducing Exposure to Harmful Chemicals” patient handout.
There are many other ways you can reduce exposure to these chemicals, such as examining your home and office environments or health and personal care exposures. All the while, we can trust our bodies to do great work; they’re wired to handle toxic load.
Getting overwhelmed with toxic chemical doom may very well just add to our health problem by causing an anxiety response. I hope this article can help us trust our bodies and make educated, empowered choices to optimize our health and reduce our toxic chemical exposures.
Georgia Boley is the dietitian at The Hub on Smith and owns Tailored Nutrition, LLC.