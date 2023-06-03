The morning of Aug. 12, 2015, Dick Neeson found himself crammed in his daughter’s Nissan Xterra with her and three of her friends for two long hours as they made their way to the Edelman Trailhead on the west side of the Cloud Peak Wilderness. We chatted, laughed, told exaggerated stories and made predictions about our impending journey over Edelman Pass. The relief he felt after he dropped us off and got to drive back to Sheridan in peace must have been tremendous.
That first chauffeur experience must not have been too bad though, because over the past eight years, Dick has escorted us to our Bighorn National Forest starting point five times. He saw us off from the Paintrock Trailhead in 2016, Battle Park in 2017, Little Goose in 2018, and Soldier Park in 2020. He would have been signed up in 2019, ’21 and ’22 as well had we not been hiking in a loop or driving to Idaho to go rafting.
If you know Dick then you know he can tell stories with the best of ‘em, so if there is anyone who can keep up in a conversation with four women who are enthusiastically about to escape to the wilds for six days, it’s him. Wendy, Kristen and I particularly enjoy when he chimes in with anecdotes involving Jenae. After a couple hours traveling together, we girls are always a bit sad to leave him behind as we hit the trail.
Each summer our foursome finds ourselves on our annual grand adventure, we are fully aware and appreciative of the amount of help from Dick and many others it took to get us there. We think of these folks as our support team, and our annual trip wouldn’t be nearly as ambitious, fun or safe without them.
The first principle of Leave No Trace is plan ahead and prepare, and our support team is pivotal in this helping with this step each year. Our husbands and brothers review our trip plan with each of us and offer incite about trails they have been on over the years, often recommending alternate paths or campsites to those we originally planned. We carry a satellite communication device in case of emergency, and the same group is ready to assist were we to need help.
By caravanning with me to Coffeen Park, Big Horn Reservoir, HF Bar and various other destinations, my husband, Stu, has ensured we have a vehicle waiting for us at our end point each year. In 2016, he even prepared a gourmet meal upon our arrival at the Park Reservoir campground; after four days of stomping across the Bighorns and eating backpacking food, the surf and turf dinner was incredible.
When you’re out on the trail this summer, take a moment to reflect on the person or people who helped to make your outing possible. Then, be sure to thank them when you get back home.
When Jenae and I were kids and he drove us to the movie theater or ice cream stand, I bet Dick never imagined that he would still be giving us rides to go on adventures together 40 years later. We sure are glad he’s around and willing to be the leader of our backpacking crew’s support team.
Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.