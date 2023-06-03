The morning of Aug. 12, 2015, Dick Neeson found himself crammed in his daughter’s Nissan Xterra with her and three of her friends for two long hours as they made their way to the Edelman Trailhead on the west side of the Cloud Peak Wilderness. We chatted, laughed, told exaggerated stories and made predictions about our impending journey over Edelman Pass. The relief he felt after he dropped us off and got to drive back to Sheridan in peace must have been tremendous.

That first chauffeur experience must not have been too bad though, because over the past eight years, Dick has escorted us to our Bighorn National Forest starting point five times. He saw us off from the Paintrock Trailhead in 2016, Battle Park in 2017, Little Goose in 2018, and Soldier Park in 2020. He would have been signed up in 2019, ’21 and ’22 as well had we not been hiking in a loop or driving to Idaho to go rafting.

Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.

