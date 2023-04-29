As April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, I want to initially discuss the role your dentist plays in detecting certain cancer types and broadly discuss oral and oropharyngeal cancers.
Cancer screenings at the dental office
Overall survival rates for oral and oropharyngeal cancers range from 40% to 85%, depending on how early they are detected. This is why routine visits to the dental office are so important. Dentists and dental hygienists are trained to screen for abnormalities in the oral cavity, oropharynx and certain areas of the head and neck. These screenings are generally performed as part of all routine dental exams. It is recommended that every individual, including those without teeth, receive a cancer screening at least once per year.
The oral cavity, oropharynx
These structures form a vital part of our daily lives, assisting with breathing, chewing, swallowing and speech. Unfortunately, they are often overlooked until pain or trouble with proper function arise. It is common for cancer to be painless and by the time a lump, swelling, shifted tooth, difficulty swallowing or other symptom is noticed extensive surgery, chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy may be required.
The oral cavity is comprised of the lips; the teeth, the front two-thirds of the tongue, the tissue that lines the inside of the lips, cheeks, and floor of the mouth; the hard palate; and the retromolar trigone (the area behind the wisdom teeth covering the vertical portion of the lower jaw).
The oropharynx picks up where the oral cavity ends and includes the soft palate, base of the tongue, the tonsils and walls of the throat that are visible when the mouth is opened wide.
Types of oral, oropharyngeal cancers
Squamous cell carcinoma is the most common form of oral and oropharyngeal cancer. While rare, lymphomas, melanomas, salivary gland, and other cancer types also occur. Cancers present in other areas of the body can also metastasize and manifest in the oral cavity.
Risk factors
Tobacco use, in any form — including vaping — is one of the greatest risk factors for developing oral cancer. Alcohol consumption also increases the risk of oral cancer. With each of these, the more you partake, the greater your risk. The American Cancer Society reports that those who smoke and drink heavily experience a risk of developing oral cancer that is 30 times higher than for individuals who do not smoke or drink.
A prevalent risk factor for oropharyngeal cancer is being sexually active — including oral sex. Having a history of multiple sex partners increases this risk. The cause is related to a group of sexually transmitted human papillomaviruses (HPVs), which can cause cancer when not successfully cleared by the immune system. The National Cancer Institute states most individuals become infected with HPV within months to a few years of becoming sexually active. Over half of these infections have been found to be with a cancer-related type of HPV. It is thought that HPV is responsible for up to 70% of all oropharyngeal cancers in the United States.
Other common risk factors include gender, age, exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, and chewing betel quid or gutka.
Prevention
While there is no way to completely prevent the development of oral and oropharyngeal cancers, you can significantly decrease your risk by paying attention to the risk factors listed above. For oral cancers, the greatest risk reduction is achieved by avoiding tobacco and alcohol. For oropharyngeal cancers, like other sexually transmitted infections, practicing safe sex is critical.
1. The HPV vaccine. This vaccine was developed to prevent cancers of the male and female reproductive systems, most notably cervical cancer in women. It has proven to be 97% effective at preventing cervical cancer, for those vaccinated prior to being exposed with the virus. Its effectiveness approaches 100% for preventing infections by non-cancer related HPV types. For example, the type of HPV that causes genital warts. To obtain the greatest benefit from the HPV vaccine, it is recommended that individuals be immunized prior to becoming sexually active.
In terms of oropharyngeal cancer prevention, it is currently unknown how effective the vaccine is at preventing HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer. Research is ongoing, but several small studies indicate that the effectiveness could be higher than 90%.
Personal experiences
Last summer I performed a cancer screening on a colleague who is only 26 years old, and a lump was detected near her thyroid gland. A biopsy confirmed the presence of thyroid cancer. Her thyroid has since been removed, her prognosis is great and she experienced minimal disruption to her everyday life.
One of the attendees voiced her experience with thyroid cancer that involved seeking help when she began having difficulty speaking in her late 50s. In her case the cancer had spread throughout areas of her neck and had also invaded her larynx.
After numerous surgeries along with chemoradiation therapy she has, over time, relearned how to speak. When asked, she admitted to disliking the dentist and prior to her diagnosis had not seen one in more than 10 years.
I will always wonder how her experience with thyroid cancer might have been different if she had received annual cancer screenings at the dental office.
I encourage everyone to see their dentist regularly and receive a cancer screening annually.