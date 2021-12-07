At 17, Melvin M. Heckman joined the service to be an Aviation Machinist Mate. In this job, he was required to know everything about every aircraft he may need to repair or refurbish. Following basic and rigorous training, he was allowed to pick the location of his first assignment — Ford Island located in the middle of Pearl Harbor on the Island of Oahu, Hawaii.
Arriving on July 1, 1941, Heckman, living aboard the USS Worden, he worked near a large runway that ran the entire one mile length of Ford Island. He refurbished aircraft that were in very poor condition. Mel worked in three hangars, and by the time the aircraft left the last hangar, it looked like a brand new airplane and was ready for many more hours of service.
His job was called A and R, Assembly and Repair. Mel worked Monday through Friday. He had weekends off except for every fourth weekend, when he was assigned any job that needed a fill-in.
On December 7, 1941, Mel was assigned to the Fire Station from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday. Although, on this day, a day that will live in infamy, his duty lasted much longer.
At 7:50 in the morning, Mel, with coffee and doughnuts in hand, reported for duty at the Fire Station. That day, all the men on duty stood listening to the fire chief provide information in case of a fire. The chief mentioned there hadn’t been a fire in years but they must go to the flight line for all flight operations in case of a problem.
Shortly thereafter, an unrecognizable plane came in low and with the propeller cut an antenna wire to the radio station located between the fire and the power stations. This wire was the connector of all communications from the South Pacific fleet to the mainland. After communications were cut, the pilot dropped a bomb on hangar No. 8 where all the ammunition and high octane aviation fuel was stored. There is no doubt the first Japanese pilot sent to Ford Island knew explicitly where his targets were and what he must do.
“I had no idea what the big red circle on each wing meant,” Heckman said. “That was until the man next to me raised his arm and swore at the Japanese pilot. That was the first sign and the first words spoken during World War II. It happened in seconds, the noise, the closeness of the plane, only 50 feet above us.”
For some reason, an officer from the Pacific Fleet wanted to have an admiral’s inspection in Pearl Harbor, the week of Dec. 7. Every ship in the fleet was there. All of them were powered by oil burners that heated water and made steam that ran the ship’s engines. The oil burners needed activated almost 24 hours prior to moving the ship. That day, all burners were shut down so there were no foul odors, during inspection, in that part of the ship. All hatches were opened to air out the vessels.
Most ships were paralyzed in their berths.
The fire chief told me that if there was a fire, my job was to grab on the back rail of the fire truck, stand on the platform and hold on. He would later tell me what to do. As soon as that first plane came over, he needn’t say another word. The engine started and we headed fast toward the hangar that was on fire.
“About halfway to the hangar, a Japanese airplane zeroed in behind us. I saw the highway begin to bubble like boiling water,” Heckman said. “The plane was strafing, shooting a 7.7 millimeter machine gun on the road coming toward them. I could see his face, he was so close. The plane dropped a bomb, however, we outran it, missed us by about 20 feet.
“The next bomb dropped was 20 feet short. All of us were hit with shrapnel. I didn’t hear the bomb go off, but felt the heat and the energy it discharged. Any open skin, like the back of your neck, hands and arms were charred. Everyone was peppered with the tar from the highway which hit our skin. We looked as if sprinkled with pepper.
“After the attack, I learned that every Japanese pilot had a detailed map with all significant targets exhibited.
“We kept going and pulled down to the bay to start drawing water. When we attempted to suction water, we learned a valve directly under the chief’s seat had been hit. All suction was gone.”
The chief alerted the men. “We’ve only 250 gallons of water on the truck and hose. There’s not much we can do with that when everything around us is on fire or exploding, including the hangar.”
“Because of the extensive damage, no aircraft would take off or land until 2-3 p.m. that afternoon. The chief dropped me and another fellow, Prutte, off at the end of the island. It had not yet been hit.
“It just so happened that the Arizona was moored directly across from where we were released. From there, a short distance from Ford Island berths, we saw the Arizona, West Virginia, Oklahoma and others. For a time and on this end of the island, little was going on.
“Within a few minutes, I saw the entire sky open up with hundreds of Japanese planes. Their bullseye was the battleships on battleship row,” Heckman said.
First, a high altitude bomber targeted the Arizona. The well-trained pilot sent his armor-piercing bomb in to the forward deck, exploding the magazine — the ammo dump. About the same time, several torpedo planes came over at water level and let their torpedoes go. The timing was perfect as the magazine exploded, the torpedoes simultaneously detonated. I saw the entire ship rise out of the water. To this day I don’t know whether the water left the ship or the ship left the water. The entire Arizona, was in mid-air and within a matter of seconds, broke in half and sank where she is today, taking with her 1,177 men.
Only the men topside escaped. They were blown off the ship into the water.
“When the Arizona exploded, the concussion was so great that if it had not been for a Palm Tree and Prutte, I don’t think I would have made it. The shock wave was over 100 miles an hour. Holding tightly on the Palm Tree was all we could do to prevent us from being blown away,” Heckman said.
“Arizona survivors in the water cried out for aid. One man I pulled out shouted, “Help.” I grabbed his arm and pulled him out of the water. I saw that everything below his belly button was gone. I held him for a few seconds. He passed away in my arms. I let him slip back into the water and helped others.
“We seemed practically defenseless. I thought there would be a Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor and the Island of Oahu, because all I could see was destruction, burning ships and none of us knew what was next. I saw the Oklahoma capsize taking with her 460 men.
“When everything quieted, the chief returned and asked us to ride back to the station to repair the fire truck.”
First, Mel went back to his ship, his barracks. There was nothing left. Not one mattress. Lockers opened. They were empty. He went down the main deck to the mess hall. All the missing mattresses were on the tables with injured men lying on them, many worse off than Mel.
Because of his injuries, he asked a doctor he knew for help. He told Mel to go to the swimming pool and put chlorine water on his wounds, then drink some of the water to prevent dehydration. Later, he returned to the fire station for a week instead of a day. Everyone spent time cleaning up the island. The dead needed tending. Due to the heat, their bodies were decomposing quickly. Large trenches were dug and the men’s remains were buried in a mass grave.
Ships were still on fire, too large to put out. The Arizona burned for two months. After a few weeks and hospitalization for his wounds, Mel went back to the A&R station even though there were no planes to repair. Instead, the men prepared for war.
It is important that the reading audience understand what Mel has shared with us. Think about the historical context and, then, the descriptive imagery this 17-year old man experienced. Attempt to visualize his initial war encounter, living the first strike of the Japanese on the communications antenna and being a part of the very beginning of the U.S. involvement in World War II. He watched the Arizona and Oklahoma collectively take 1,647 men to their death. Imagine how quickly he grew up as he realized, and as they say, “He wasn’t in Kansas anymore.”
Mel said of his experience, “I would like my book passed from one generation to the next so children never forget World War II.”