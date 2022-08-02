Sackett's

Leroy an Besse Sackett’s home and business in Big Horn, Wyoming — a gas station/café and ice cream shop. The building is still standing at the “S” curve in Big Horn and current home to L. J. Wright Ironworks & Design, Inc. Circa 1950.  

 Courtesy photo | Big Horn City Historical Society – The Bozeman Trail Museum.

On May 17, 2022, the Sheridan County commissioners approved a new historic preservation plan assembled by their appointed Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission and Cushing Terrell. The plan approval made headlines in our local press and was the first hurdle for the board to establish a plan with clear vision, public involvement, preservation planning and objectives.

If you have an opportunity, you may review the plan on the Sheridan County website under the Historic Preservation Commission. The SCHPC identified six main objectives for Sheridan County’s preservation program:

Christina Haworth is a Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission board member.

