On May 17, 2022, the Sheridan County commissioners approved a new historic preservation plan assembled by their appointed Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission and Cushing Terrell. The plan approval made headlines in our local press and was the first hurdle for the board to establish a plan with clear vision, public involvement, preservation planning and objectives.
If you have an opportunity, you may review the plan on the Sheridan County website under the Historic Preservation Commission. The SCHPC identified six main objectives for Sheridan County’s preservation program:
• Promote public awareness of historic preservation.
• Enhance funding opportunities and financial incentives for historic preservation projects.
• Prioritize inclusion within Sheridan County’s historic preservation program.
• Strengthen partnerships with existing local, regional and national organizations to enhance local preservation efforts.
• Provide appropriate guidance to elected and appointed officials when making development decisions that could affect Sheridan County’s heritage.
• Strengthen Sheridan County’s existing historic preservation program.
This milestone was made at the end of the county’s fiscal year, and in July the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission had two new members appointed to the board. The current board consists of seven members: Kristin Campbell, Carrie Edinger, Katie Curtiss, Christine Varah, Christina Haworth, Ken Heuermann and Kathy Fay. The members of the board have a vast array of experience with archeology, architecture, historical knowledge of events and places, as well as resources for historical information.
The board has tangible resources available for technical assistance, grant funding and state and federal support for preservation. If you have a historical project or don’t know how to apply for National Register of Historic Places, this board is your resource.
With the plan and new board in place, they are ready to serve.
Christina Haworth is a Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission board member.