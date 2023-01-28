Money stock
Courtesy graphic | Metro Creative Connection

We all face various risks throughout life. We also encounter the emotional wrath of regret. When it comes to the risk of starting a business, there’s much to consider, and statistics can yield some insight.

According to a recent survey by LendingTree, the most common entrepreneurial deterrents in descending order are a lack of startup funding, anxiety/fear, not enough time to develop a sound plan/model, and being intimidated by the process/paperwork. According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, 50% of startups fail within five years, and the top two reasons are: cash flow challenges (38%) and a lack of demand (35%).

Jessica Madden is the statewide marketing coordinator for IMPACT 307 through the University of Wyoming. 

Tags

Recommended for you