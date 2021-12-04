At the dawn of my career, I worked for the Sheridan Police Department, and we often quizzed each other on the more obscure locations and addresses within the city. We thought we were smart when we had figured out the minutia of block numbers that do not align with parallel blocks or the random street with only one residential address. Child’s play.
I was in for a rude awakening when I started at the sheriff’s office. The stump-your-partner challenge expanded exponentially from about 12 square miles to over 2,500 square miles. It also included over 800 miles of roadway and untold addresses.
Not only do we have in excess of 130 numbered county roads, but those roads also have names. Locals, in most cases, use the name to refer to a roadway since it is tied to a mailing address. But we also get the colloquial references from time to time. For instance, someone might call in a wreck in front of the “old Johnson place." Never mind that the Johnson family sold that spread in 1967.
More examples are roads like “Racetrack” and “Lower," names that do not exist on any map but give a vague reference to the location. Racetrack is Woodland Park Road because it is a straight stretch like a drag strip. The lower road is a little easier since we all know Upper Road. Just head downhill to Big Horn Avenue and voila. It does make me wonder if anyone ever referred to Coffeen Avenue as the “lower-lower road," but I digress.
City streets like Coffeen, Big Horn and Loucks extend several miles into the county. They all have a state highway designation, which can cause some confusion when mile marker 2 on Highway 332 is the same location as the 3500 block of Big Horn Avenue.
And don’t get me started on the roads named after creeks. Like Sam Morton has pointed out, we live in a county where all the rivers run north. My mind wants to associate upper with north and lower with south, so I have to go the opposite direction of what makes sense.
Then there are the state highways. Don’t confuse Highway 340 and 341. Logic would indicate they are close together, or maybe even intersect like Highway 193 and Highway 194. Nope. They are no less than 50 miles apart (think Story and Arvada).
Subdivision street names can also be a little confusing. Pine Lane and Cottonwood seem like they should be part of the same subdivision, but the difference spans from Sheridan to Story. Bulldogger, Roping and Bareback drives sound like they should be next door to Bit, Saddle and Horseshoe lanes, right? Nada, they are about 30 miles apart and are not to be confused with any reference to Horseshoe “Road” near Dayton.
The examples are endless and are a constant source of discussion with our staff. Suffice to say, we will continually work to know road names, road numbers, antiquated colloquial place names and landmarks. But please understand that giving us a mailing address or a road name and mile marker are the most efficient means to get us to your location in the shortest amount of time.