As the summer season is finally in full swing, I find myself in a season of change as well. I have had the pleasure of working at Compass Center for Families, serving Sheridan and Johnson counties, for the past nine years. During my tenure I served in many roles, from program manager to assistant director and later, co-director with Tiffany Resser.
I have recently had the opportunity to pursue a job that has been a lifelong dream of mine and was hired as a high school counselor at Buffalo High School.
Although I am moving forward with great excitement, it is not without a heavy heart. Leaving my Compass family and the mission that I hold dear to my heart, partnering to build strong communities by strengthening families, has prompted reflection. I believe it is essential to express my gratitude not only to the organization that helped shape my career, but to the community of individuals and organizations that make Sheridan and Johnson counties such wonderful places to live.
First, to Compass. I am eternally grateful to work for an organization that had the vision and leadership to develop a nonprofit dedicated to serving families. Compass has been serving our communities for the past 30 years. It began as the CASA and Family Visitation Programs, with a mission of advocating for abused and neglected children. Over the years, it became obvious that the best way to stop child abuse and neglect is to prevent it. Raising a family can be challenging and all families can find themselves needing support at some time. Compass responded by adding the Parent Liaison Program, Parent Enrichment Program and Project Thrive, making support available to all families in our communities.
Next, to the communities of Johnson and Sheridan counties. When I began working in both communities, I was blown away by how schools, churches, nonprofit agencies and for-profit businesses were so willing to collaborate and support each other. The willingness to work together and leverage each other’s strengths has not only maximized the impact of our collective efforts but set a remarkable example for others to follow.
It is because of this coordination that our communities are such wonderful places to live and in which I am grateful to live and raise my own family. I salute these community organizations for their exceptional partnership, which serves as an inspiration to all and reinforces the power of collaboration in creating a brighter future for our community.
As I embark on this new chapter, I carry with me the lessons learned, the invaluable experiences gained and a deep appreciation for the organization and communities that have shaped my journey.
Kassahn Mathson is the outgoing co-executive director of Compass Center for Families