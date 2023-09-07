ife is an adventure right? I’ve been a single dad to two kiddos for more than a decade, and one of those children is a girl, Bayley. I mention my girl only because she is my largest accomplishment and it wasn’t easy.
During COVID, I needed to move and things were weird, so I was finally talked into getting a dog.
I’m not a dog hater. I like other people’s dogs. I just am not a great dog owner.
Well, you guessed it, I fell in love. Bayley named him Sterling after my hometown, and he was the best dog ever. He was so good for her and such a great girl dog. They were two peas in a pod.
I got the call Saturday evening he had died, and Bayley was an absolute wreck. So, I did what all dads would do, got in the car and headed for Greeley.
Upon my arrival I got one of those hugs. One of those trembling, tear-jerking hugs very similar to the one that I got three weeks ago when dropping her off at school. Only this time, she’s almost weightless.
Being a girl’s dad is hard sometimes because of all the emotion and feelings, but this instance was especially hard because this girl dad was there to help with a girl’s dog passing.
As a parent trying to empty his nest and find the next thing, seeing your kiddo like this, all the guilt and all the sadness and all her friends so distraught was painful. Seeing her friends’ love for Sterling and Bayley just shows me that as my girl’s dad, I get to provide the safe place to fall but also have the privilege of witnessing emotion so raw and so pure — love that defies the logic in this male, but while hard to watch, simultaneously so admirable.
Enjoy heaven’s dog park, Sterling, and hang tough Bayley. You gave him a great life.
Bryce Jacobson is publisher of The Sheridan Press.