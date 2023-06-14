We are in the second week of the summer session at Ucross. The cohort is smaller, the pace slower than our typical residency. This quieter period has given me time for reflection and appreciation for all things Ucross, as well as the opportunity to catch up with one of our current artists in residence, Cree LeFavour.
Cree — a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, as well as an acclaimed novelist and memoirist based in New York City — is my coauthor of “The Ucross Cookbook: Cooking for Artists on a Wyoming Ranch.” Around this time two years ago, living 2,000 miles apart, we were spending hours and hours on Zoom. Cree would quiz me on my favorite recipes, cooking tips and Ucross stories. Often, our conversations would dissolve into laughter. The result of this collaboration is our beautiful cookbook, published in January 2022.
It's fitting, then, that Cree is in residence, as this marks my last session as the chef at Ucross. At the end of the month, after 14 years, I am hanging up my apron and retiring to Santa Fe, where I plan to eat good food, hike with my dog and paint.
While I look forward to this next chapter, I have loved my time in northern Wyoming. Cooking for the artists has brought me so much joy, and I feel deeply connected to the land. I cherished my weekends in Sheridan, where I would take long walks and treat myself to a Saturday matinee at the movie theater.
So, before I go, I wanted to share a recipe from the cookbook with our local community.
SUMMER-SESSION RATATOUILLE
There are foods people just keep coming back to. Either they’re part of a routine or they simply have a taste or a texture you can’t get enough of. For some it’s chocolate or peanut butter; for others it’s bagels, steak or tortilla chips. For me, it’s couscous and eggplant. I guess my vegetarianism is showing? This is a long way of saying I’ve been making this dish for a very long time in part because it’s full of eggplant.
As with ribs, bouillabaisse and gumbo, cooks can get pretty heated over the “right” way to make ratatouille. There’s the “throw it all in a big pot” school, which in my opinion leads to a messy, not very interesting stew. There’s the “sauté every ingredient separately and then serve them together” school, which is fine but lacks the lawless spirit of a true ratatouille. My preferred method is to roast the key ingredients first, then combine them. This gives each individual component the chance to shine even if, in the end, the final bake brings the ingredients together by marrying the flavors into one gorgeous whole.
TIP: The fire-roasted tomato I call for has a deep, rich flavor. If I have good garden heirlooms, I use them alongside the canned.
1 orange bell pepper, diced
1 yellow bell pepper, diced
Freshly ground black pepper
1 large yellow or red onion, chopped
1 (28-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes, drained and petite diced
1 cup lightly packed torn fresh basil
Oven temperature 450˚F/350˚F.
Toss the eggplant, zucchini, squash, and bell peppers with ¼ cup of the olive oil, a pinch of salt, and black pepper. Spread the oiled vegetables out on two baking sheets. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes or until lightly charred. Reduce the oven temperature to 350˚F once the vegetables are out of the oven.
In a large Dutch oven set over medium heat, cook the onion in the remaining ¼ cup of olive oil. Cook, stirring frequently, until soft and beginning to brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Once the onion is cooked, add the garlic and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes before adding the tomatoes, basil, a pinch of salt, and black pepper. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low to simmer for 20 minutes.
Add the roasted vegetables to the pot and gently stir to combine. Place the vegetables in a 2-quart casserole dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Allow the dish to cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Editor’s note: This recipe is an excerpt from “The Ucross Cookbook: Cooking for Artists on a Wyoming Ranch,” available at Cottonwood Kitchen + Home, Jackalope Ranch Mercantile, SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan Stationery and Verdello, as well as ucross.org.