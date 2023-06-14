We are in the second week of the summer session at Ucross. The cohort is smaller, the pace slower than our typical residency. This quieter period has given me time for reflection and appreciation for all things Ucross, as well as the opportunity to catch up with one of our current artists in residence, Cree LeFavour.

Cree — a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, as well as an acclaimed novelist and memoirist based in New York City — is my coauthor of “The Ucross Cookbook: Cooking for Artists on a Wyoming Ranch.” Around this time two years ago, living 2,000 miles apart, we were spending hours and hours on Zoom. Cree would quiz me on my favorite recipes, cooking tips and Ucross stories. Often, our conversations would dissolve into laughter. The result of this collaboration is our beautiful cookbook, published in January 2022.

