Our school district is excited to kick off the 2022-2023 academic year and welcome back our students, families and staff!

Sheridan County School District 2 is driven by our mission of ensuring students are equipped with the skills, knowledge and attitudes needed for success. As superintendent, I believe that relationships are the fundamental core of success. I am committed to actively cultivating a supportive, caring and collaborative culture that prioritizes students and their learning.

Scott Stults is Sheridan County School District 2 superintendent.

