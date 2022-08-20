Our school district is excited to kick off the 2022-2023 academic year and welcome back our students, families and staff!
Sheridan County School District 2 is driven by our mission of ensuring students are equipped with the skills, knowledge and attitudes needed for success. As superintendent, I believe that relationships are the fundamental core of success. I am committed to actively cultivating a supportive, caring and collaborative culture that prioritizes students and their learning.
Our staff is committed to actively engaging parents through ongoing communication, connections between home and school, and strong relationships. Parents put their trust in us to care for their children and ensure that they learn. Please know that we honor this responsibility. Providing your children with a quality education is our highest priority. Our staff is dedicated to providing expansive opportunities for all students to learn, achieve and grow. You are always welcome to visit your child’s school, and we sincerely appreciate your involvement. We invite you to connect with teachers, administrators or me if you have questions, concerns, comments or ideas.
The incredible support the Sheridan community provides students of SCSD2 has been essential to our success. The partnerships our district has developed with a realm of supporters — individuals, businesses, agencies, foundations and nonprofit organizations — play an integral role in the education of our youth. We cannot deliver quality education in isolation.
Thank you for your continued support.
"Learning is rooted in relationships, and supportive relationships can unleash the potential of every student." Fullan and Langworthy
Scott Stults is Sheridan County School District 2 superintendent.