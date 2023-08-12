A portion of the family survival class I teach at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy touches on trained traits law enforcement officers receive and how those traits can affect the officer’s personal life.

Academies and agencies throughout our profession teach officers to win. We want our officers to come home safely to their families at the end of each shift. We teach officers to be nosy and to investigate anything suspicious.

Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff. 

Recommended for you