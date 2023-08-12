A portion of the family survival class I teach at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy touches on trained traits law enforcement officers receive and how those traits can affect the officer’s personal life.
Academies and agencies throughout our profession teach officers to win. We want our officers to come home safely to their families at the end of each shift. We teach officers to be nosy and to investigate anything suspicious.
Personally, if my teenager was parked in a dark turnout in the county at 2 a.m., I would want law enforcement to stop and see if everything was OK. Law enforcement officers are taught to question and interview individuals to further an investigation to reveal the truth. We teach officers to maintain confidentially. And finally, we teach officers to look for the bad to ensure and maintain safety within our community while being a deterrence to crime.
Now these are all great traits for law enforcement officers, but we warn our graduating officers and their family members these are lousy traits for parents and partners.
Let’s dive into the last trait I mentioned a bit more. Looking for the bad. If you’ve read any of my articles in the past you have probably caught on that first responders deal with a lot of bad, but there is far more good in our profession and community than bad. We just sometimes have to be reminded.
I’ll be the first to admit, I can often see the bad well before the good, and that occasionally has carried over into my personal life. My wife Melissa will tell you I’m fast to point out poor choices our boys have made, yet I’ve missed a few opportunities to praise and acknowledge the good choices our boys have also made. Melissa will give me a nudge and sometimes even a swift kick to the back of the knee when that happens and say, “Hey, did you see what they just did? Tell them good job.”
We could all benefit from people like Melissa to help us see all the good in our communities and within our lives. This summer has been no exception. Our county has so many wonderful programs that serve a wide range of ages, abilities and disabilities. These programs would not be a success without all of the stellar volunteers ranging from young students to our retired population.
I often think, what a selfless and honorable act to give up a week, two weeks or a whole summer to volunteer for a program that will bring joy and lifelong memories to so many. To all of our volunteers in Sheridan County, I tip my hat to you and acknowledge your kindness. Thank you for reminding all of us why Sheridan County is the best place to live. So today, I won’t dwell on the bad. Today, I will relish in all of the good. Please join me in thanking all of those who help bring out the good in our community.
Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff.