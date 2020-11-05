To be thankful in a year as complicated as 2020 has been seems to be a stretch of the breadth of the American spirit. It has been a year that has overstayed its welcome. The country approaches Thanksgiving with turmoil, sickness and death affecting homes and communities everywhere.
Americans should find hope, as did a group of weary travelers 400 years ago. They were a group of 102 passengers on the ship Mayflower, bound initially for Virginia to settle near the Hudson River. The journey took 66 days and was the longest “road trip” for children like Resolved White, who was but 5 years old at the time of the journey. His mother, Susanna, was six months pregnant and one of three expectant mothers aboard the ship.
Resolved welcomed his brother, named Peregrine, sometime in late November while the Mayflower was anchored in Provincetown Harbor. Susanna and her husband, William, were young parents beginning a new life with their young family.
In a year, Peregrine was likely close to learning how to walk. Resolved was likely enjoying playing with other children in the colony like Richard More and Remember Allerton, both of whom were close to him in age. As with many other children in the colony, their father had died during the winter of 1620-21. Within the first six months of the colony, 52 of the 102 passengers had died. The Rigsdales, Tinkers and Turner families were completely wiped out. Priscilla Mullins, a teenager, was the lone survivor in her family of five.
The travelers arrived late to New England and started the colony of Plymouth in earnest. By January, just one structure had been built. Tensions with the local tribes were high due to the colonists looting a corn cache. Scurvy and malnutrition were rampant. Further exacerbating things, the crew of the Mayflower refused to aid the colonists as they became sick. One crew member had derided the passengers en route and had wished to throw half of them overboard before arriving at their destination. (He died a few days before the travelers reached land and was buried at sea.)
William Bradford, who became governor of the colony following the death of John Carver in April 1621, gave credit to Miles Standish, William Brewster and a handful of others who were unaffected by the ailments of the time. Of the caregivers he said they “…in the time of most distress…spared no pains, night or day, but with abundance of toil and hazard to their own health….did all the homely and necessary offices for them which dainty and queasy stomachs cannot endure to here named; and all this willingly and cheerfully, without any grudging in the least showing herein their true love unto friends and brethren. A rare example and worthy to be remembered.”
The survivors of that first year regrouped and took care of one another. Susanna White married Edward Winslow, whose wife had died in March of 1621, that May. They were the first couple married in the colony and had five children together. Many others would follow in their steps. Priscilla Mullins would marry John Alden, a crew member of the ship who chose to stay in the colony rather than return to England. They would be forever celebrated by a descendant, the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in his epic poem "The Courtship of Miles Standish."
The passengers of the Mayflower made it through a series of events that tested their fortitude and became mythologized in American memory. Through hard work, determination and cooperation with those knowledgeable with the lay of the land, they survived a time filled with seemingly insurmountable challenges. That’s something rare and worthy to be hopeful for in our own times.