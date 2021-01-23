This week, a colleague remarked, “We’re all seeking something to inspire us.”
The comment came in the middle of a conversation about the difficulties of 2020, the hope for 2021 and plans in the works to make 2021 one heck of a rebound from the year prior.
The descriptions of 2020 have ranged from humorous disbelief to frustration, anger and sadness. Few — if any — have said the year reflected the best of the world’s character, best of the world’s events or best of our country’s values.
New years, though, tend to inspire a sense of hope. The transition from one year to the next is when people craft resolutions, develop plans for the future and look forward rather than back.
Louis L’Amour once said, “There will come a time when you believe everything is finished; that will be the beginning.”
So, whether you believe the events of January 2021 represent an end or a beginning, there is a path forward, and we each can choose what that path will include.
In the meantime, there is plenty to look forward to here in Sheridan County and Wyoming.
For example, the board of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo has been working diligently to make plans for the 2021 event. They have spoken of expanding beloved events to include more celebration, more camaraderie and more fun. While plans, so far, remain tentative, those board members are cautiously optimistic that by mid-July, large outdoor events will once again be normal.
The rodeo organizers certainly aren’t the only ones with big plans for 2021. Others have started discussing outlines for opportunities to gather, especially when the weather warms and the snow — what little we have — melts.
Of course, we’ll all be disappointed and frustrated if that doesn’t come to fruition, but there seems to be a light of hope. Nothing is promised, but anticipation seems to have kicked off the new year.
We’re all looking for inspiration, and the good news is we can find it in ourselves and those around us here in Sheridan.
Each day, we witness acts of kindness. We witness neighbors helping each other, lifting each other up and working to make Sheridan the envy of others. If you haven’t seen those things, read the Kindness Corner feature in each day’s newspaper. There is plenty of joy to share.
And if you haven’t slowed down enough to take all those things in, stop. Look around.
If your worldview still hinders the ability to see the good, find it in yourself and serve as an inspiration to others.