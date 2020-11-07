Individuals working in the news industry — in particular in small, local media companies like The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Media — often must balance the need to inform the community with the community’s frustration with the news.
That’s not a lament, it’s a day-to-day reality. It’s a responsibility most in the industry take seriously and take to heart.
At The Sheridan Press, we hear nearly every day from readers who — in about a 50/50 split — complain that we are not delivering enough news about the COVID-19 pandemic or complain that we’re spending too much time on it.
We understand. We, too, wish COVID-19 had not permeated so many aspects of our daily lives. But, it did.
You may hate the influence the virus has had — masks, restrictions, etc. — but it doesn’t change the fact that the influence is there.
We’ve had multiple internal conversations about how to handle the ongoing coverage of the pandemic and how to ensure we continue reporting on the other news of the day.
As many small business owners know, there is more to do right now (more news to cover) with fewer staff to do the work (due to quarantines and illness or staff cuts).
Knowing how frustrated people are, we’re working to write about other activities and news in the community — in particular those that provide a boost of hope, happiness or connection.
That doesn’t mean we’re ignoring the hard news, the investigative reporting or the politics of the day. We know there are real challenges.
But, we will soon debut a portion of the newspaper each day focused on acts of kindness that members of the community send our way. Over the last several months, we’ve shared dozens of photos of local pets in our “Dog of the Day” or “Pet of the Day” social media posts with the aim of adding a little levity to area news feeds.
We’re switching gears with the hope of sharing acts of love and kindness in our community. We know they exist. People share the stories in a casual way with us each day.
Now, we’ll formalize that process and feature at least one act of kindness each day in print and online. This kindness corner aims to provide a little boost of love and light in Sheridan.
I know some of you reading this are rolling your eyes, thinking “snowflake” or something equally cynical and dismissive. To that I ask, what harm does a little kindness cause?
So, if you have witnessed an act of kindness recently, please send a couple sentences recognizing those actions to headlines@thesheridanpress.com.
If you’d like to keep your name off the formal recognition in print and on social media, that’s OK, but please include it and your phone number in the email so we know how to get ahold of you in case we have any questions.
Amid the hardships of COVID, the turmoil of the country and the normal stressors of life, we seek to add hope.