At the Advocacy and Resource Center, we serve several different victimizations. No two victims have the same experience, everyone has their own story. However, when it comes to safety planning and empowering, the topic of boundaries comes up nearly every time.
I believe it’s because setting healthy boundaries as an adult is one of the most liberating things you can do. You’re taking control of your life, there’s nothing more freeing than that. But if boundaries are so great why doesn’t everyone have them? Why doesn’t everyone enforce them? I believe it’s because a lot of us were never taught how.
When we discuss boundaries, the first thought that pops into a lot of minds is a romantic relationship. Which isn’t wrong. Healthy boundaries are pivotal to a successful dating relationship, but in a youth’s life, they’re vital in establishing healthy friendships as well. Friends become a very important part of a child’s life. They’re struggling with things like self-confidence, acceptance, self-awareness, and this unfulfillable desire to be liked. If we send our kids into the world without valuing themselves and their feelings, that need to be liked really compromises how our children are treated.
If we don’t teach them that their comfort level and safety is important, they’ll sacrifice it all in the name of their friendship. If we teach them early on that their feelings are there for a reason, they mean something, they stand a better chance against things like peer pressure and losing their autonomy.
Feelings and emotions are a huge factor when it comes to teaching boundaries. It’s important for us as adults to teach kids to recognize the feelings that they’re having and then acknowledging the reason behind them.
Say you went out to dinner with some friends. It was a great time, you get ready to leave, then every adult in the room says you must kiss everyone goodbye before you get to go home. Talk about an uncomfortable feeling, right? Put a child in the same situation, dinner at Grandma’s house, time to go home, every adult in the room pressures the child into giving hugs, even if they say no. What did we just teach the child? They said no, then they were given an ultimatum until they complied with our request. Instead, we should talk to the child about why they didn’t want to give hugs. Maybe they were tired. Maybe they don’t feel comfortable with those adults. We should discuss the feelings they’re having, validate those feelings, and then respect that boundary.
Emotions are difficult, talking about them is just as complicated. It can feel uncomfortable at first and you may struggle with how to start. If you need any assistance in getting the conversation started, the Advocacy and Resource Center is always eager to help. If you have a youth in sixth through 12th grades and are interested in learning more, keep your eye out for the Advocacy and Resource Youth Meet-Ups throughout the school year.
Rachel Laramore is a victim advocate at the Advocacy and Resource Center in Sheridan.