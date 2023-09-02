freedom stock

Man rise hands up to sky freedom concept with blue sky and summer field background.

 Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

At the Advocacy and Resource Center, we serve several different victimizations. No two victims have the same experience, everyone has their own story. However, when it comes to safety planning and empowering, the topic of boundaries comes up nearly every time.

Why is that?

Rachel Laramore is a victim advocate at the Advocacy and Resource Center in Sheridan.

Recommended for you