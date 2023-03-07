The beauty of small towns rests in shared spaces. We see each corner, each small business or weathered home, as a personal memory. Perhaps this is why it is so hard when things change. It is not just the town itself that moves on, but the old memories and pieces of ourselves that are attached to it.
Just this weekend, while removing the last two barber chairs from the Rex Barber Shop on East Loucks Street, I was brought back to a memory of my grandpa’s old Ford pickup. A tan and brown 1970s era F-series, it could be found most days parked outside his barber shop along the curb, just east of the Hospital Pharmacy. Although I can’t recall the exact circumstances, I remember my grandpa, Gene Griffith, picking me up from school and bringing me to the shop in his old truck.
Dust from Red Grade Road made the hinges groan as I opened the passenger door and hopped down to the curb to follow him inside. It was snowing, and I can still smell the aftershave that lingered in the air as I sat in the waiting chairs, each with orange upholstery, and watched my grandpa work while the snow came down outside the windows. His customers all seemed to relax when they were with him. He would circle the chairs, eyes focused intently on his work, a black comb in one hand and silver shears in the other, stopping only to share a laugh with each client.
Above me was an old mule deer mount, and on the table beside me a collection of outdoor magazines and University of Wyoming football schedules. I can’t say how many countless customers came to sit in those chairs and chat about hunting or football, watching their fellow Sheridanites come and go through the windows as they got their standard trim, but I can say that I felt all of those memories still resonating as my dad and I tipped those orange barber chairs onto a dolly and wheeled them out the front door.
For more than 70 years the Rex Barber Shop has been a part of Sheridan. Myself, my family and many of my closest friends all received their first haircuts there, and I couldn’t help but think about the difficulties of change as I stood in the door and took one last look inside. The nautical-themed wallpaper placed by my grandma’s hands, the corners still sprinkled with the trimmings of so many friendly conversations.
I am taken back to that day, watching the snow fall through the windows and feeling that things would always be just so. And, although the orange barber chairs are now marked only with two rings left in the center of the empty room — Grandpa’s shop just a memory to be shared and passed along — I have faith that the camaraderie fostered in the Rex Barber Shop will live on.
Despite the many changes Sheridan has seen over the years, the bonds formed through hard work and genuine goodwill are still holding strong. I know this because, after loading the chairs, my dad and I walked down to P.O. News for a piece of cobbler and a cup of coffee, and I listened to all of the laughter around us, like echoes of the warm conversations I witnessed all those years ago on that snowy day.
I watched the people come and go on Main Street, and I felt grateful that, while some things inevitably change, so much in this small Wyoming town remains the same. Grandpa’s legacy lives on.
Matthew Pruitt is the grandson of the owner of the Rex Barber Shop.