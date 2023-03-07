The beauty of small towns rests in shared spaces. We see each corner, each small business or weathered home, as a personal memory. Perhaps this is why it is so hard when things change. It is not just the town itself that moves on, but the old memories and pieces of ourselves that are attached to it.

Just this weekend, while removing the last two barber chairs from the Rex Barber Shop on East Loucks Street, I was brought back to a memory of my grandpa’s old Ford pickup. A tan and brown 1970s era F-series, it could be found most days parked outside his barber shop along the curb, just east of the Hospital Pharmacy. Although I can’t recall the exact circumstances, I remember my grandpa, Gene Griffith, picking me up from school and bringing me to the shop in his old truck.

Matthew Pruitt is the grandson of the owner of the Rex Barber Shop. 

