I love maps. Basic or detailed maps, road and trail maps, geopolitical maps, historical maps, treasure maps, hand-drawn-on-napkins maps, they are all fascinating. The varying thicknesses and shapes of the lines, the colors, the definitive borders, the often cryptic code you must be able to crack to understand what you’re looking at, I find it all mesmerizing.
Maps are one of my favorite gifts to give and receive. It’s a good thing my husband likes them too, as I have been known to buy maps we don’t need and will likely never use just because I’ve found them irresistible. I frequently use outdated maps to wrap birthday presents or, if I’m feeling extra creative, make origami boxes. And, there is a fair amount of map art hanging in my office and home.
Skilled map reading is like being able to speak a second language, and I have been practicing nearly my whole life. Every summer of our childhood, our mom drove my three siblings and me 1,500 miles cross-country to visit our grandparents in Ohio. As there was no GPS technology or Google Maps in the 1980s, we traveled with a road atlas and the free road maps you can pick up at interstate rest stops. Being the eldest, I obviously was tasked with navigation and took my assignment seriously.
The four of us Davidson children were also blessed with grandparents and a family ranch near Devils Tower. Whether we were there to fence, hunt, put up hay or cut wood, we could count on one of the adults quizzing us on our land navigation skills. We learned quickly how to identify our location on both aerial and topographic maps.
I’ve recently established an annual spring tradition of making poster-sized topo maps of our upcoming trek for my backpacking companions. A local retailer has had a mapping program, enormous printer and patient staff that have enabled me to indulge in this yearly creation. From consumer standpoint, I was disappointed to learn that they won’t be able to help me make my map gifts this time around.
From a business standpoint, it was a good decision to have gotten rid of the giant map printer. Having owned an outdoor store myself, I know full well the money pit this offering had to have been. To account for the program updates, printer upkeep and staff learning time, they should have been charging me four times what they were for those maps. Of course, then I wouldn’t have been able to afford them.
As I called around town looking for another local source, one person remarked, “I haven’t carried a paper map in 10 years.” That’s another excellent reason for the store to have dropped the custom map offering — maybe I was the only customer who used the service?
Perhaps it is because of the early life experiences that I prefer a physical (i.e. foldable, in-my-hands, paper) map to a GPS unit or phone app. Don’t get me wrong, as I have written in the past, I am a big fan of Avenza. But out here in the Mountain West, we adventurers do have a tendency to find ourselves in some seriously remote areas. When technology fails/breaks/dies/sinks to the bottom of the lake, it is reassuring to have a paper map and compass on hand.
I know, I know…paper maps have limits. For starters, what if you’ve traveled off the map? Paper tears, fades and can also float down the river or sink to bottom of lake (though maybe not as fast).
OK then, why not just always carry both?