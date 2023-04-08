I love maps. Basic or detailed maps, road and trail maps, geopolitical maps, historical maps, treasure maps, hand-drawn-on-napkins maps, they are all fascinating. The varying thicknesses and shapes of the lines, the colors, the definitive borders, the often cryptic code you must be able to crack to understand what you’re looking at, I find it all mesmerizing.

Maps are one of my favorite gifts to give and receive. It’s a good thing my husband likes them too, as I have been known to buy maps we don’t need and will likely never use just because I’ve found them irresistible. I frequently use outdated maps to wrap birthday presents or, if I’m feeling extra creative, make origami boxes. And, there is a fair amount of map art hanging in my office and home. 

