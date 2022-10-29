Having the Bighorn Mountains in our backyard is a treat and something all of us have likely taken for granted at some point or another. Many who live in the area have grown accustomed to loved ones saying something to the effect of, “Headed up the mountain for the day. I’ll be home before dark.”
So, what if your loved one doesn’t return home before dark? Was the information he or she provided specific enough for you, or someone else, to search for them within the large area of the Bighorn Mountains?
When our office takes a call for a potential search within Sheridan County, our deputies ask a few simple questions. What was the person doing? Were they hunting, ATV riding, camping, backpacking, hiking, etc., and what area of the mountain or county was the person planning on being for that time period? Does the person have the appropriate clothes, enough food, water and the ability to stay warm in the mountain for a length of time? You get the picture.
Unfortunately, it’s quite common that individuals are unable to answer those simple questions when they call our office to report someone possibly being lost or hurt in the mountain. That only complicates Sheridan Area Search and Rescue’s ability to mobilize and begin a search. It’s equivalent to asking someone to find a needle in a hay stack. And which hay stack? Are we talking about the northern part of the mountain or the southern part within the county? It’s crucial to have a starting point to begin the search and many times, especially during inclement weather, valuable time is lost attempting to find the initial area for crews to begin their search.
As hunting season is upon us and the colder weather on the horizon, please ensure someone knows where you are going, or what part of the mountain you plan on visiting, recreating or hunting. While it doesn’t seem like much, taking a few minutes to share your plans with someone may be the difference between hours or days, or worse, life or death if you are ever in need of being found or rescued in Sheridan County. If you don’t have someone to share your plans, leave a note on your vehicle’s dash with your plans or feel free to call the sheriff’s office.
We are very fortunate to have such an amazing and devoted Search and Rescue here in Sheridan County comprised of community members, like you and me, who volunteer their time because they love the outdoors, but most importantly, because they love our community. Let’s all do our part and give our Search and Rescue the best chance in being successful in the event you, or a loved one, may ever need their quick response. So please, share your plans with someone before you head out for your next adventure. From all of us at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Sheridan Area Search and Rescue, have a safe and wonderful experience while enjoying the mountain and all it has to offer.
Levi Dominguez is the undersheriff for the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.