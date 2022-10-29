Having the Bighorn Mountains in our backyard is a treat and something all of us have likely taken for granted at some point or another. Many who live in the area have grown accustomed to loved ones saying something to the effect of, “Headed up the mountain for the day. I’ll be home before dark.”

So, what if your loved one doesn’t return home before dark? Was the information he or she provided specific enough for you, or someone else, to search for them within the large area of the Bighorn Mountains?

Levi Dominguez is the undersheriff for the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office. 

