Penrose Trail in the Bighorn National Forest begins in Story. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

Being new to the Sheridan Recreation District, I wanted to start off by introducing myself to you all in the community.

My name is McKoy Feland and I am originally from a small town in Montana on the Canadian border. I attended Northwest College in Powell and received my associate in outdoor education and recreation leadership. After, I continued school in Missoula, Montana, at the University of Montana to receive my bachelor’s in parks, tourism, and recreation management.

