Being new to the Sheridan Recreation District, I wanted to start off by introducing myself to you all in the community.
My name is McKoy Feland and I am originally from a small town in Montana on the Canadian border. I attended Northwest College in Powell and received my associate in outdoor education and recreation leadership. After, I continued school in Missoula, Montana, at the University of Montana to receive my bachelor’s in parks, tourism, and recreation management.
I have always loved the outdoors and am so fortunate that my position at SRD will allow me to teach future stewards of the outdoors how to safely recreate and explore new places in the outdoors, whether its rock-climbing, hiking, skiing, ice climbing or any other outdoor adventures.
While teaching kids how to be safe while recreating is very important, I think it is equally as important for adults to know these skills as well. Living in Wyoming, especially so close to the Bighorns, many of us probably know some tips or tricks to staying safe and being good stewards while recreating, but I wanted to go over a few.
The first tip would be to wear and pack the appropriate gear for your trip. This includes wearing the right clothing and shoes for the weather and activity, bringing plenty of water and food to keep you energized, and a few extra layers to keep you warm or dry in different conditions. Bringing a few different layers, even if you are out exploring in the summer, could mean the difference between having fun during a rainy hike or not having a good time. As we all know, the weather can change quite rapidly in Wyoming, so being prepared with extra supplies is a great way to ensure you have the best experience.
Another important tip is to leave what you find, like rocks or other natural objects. While some trails may have beautiful flowers, like Steamboat Point, you should leave those there for other people to enjoy. The flowers are a part of the ecosystem, which should not be disrupted just because they are pretty. This goes along with making sure to not leave anything that does not belong, like food wrappers or other garbage. Doing this not only keeps you and other visitors safe, but also the wildlife in the area by ensuring that they do not have access to human food or waste that could negatively impact their way of life.
Lastly, my No. 1 tip is to always tell someone where you are going and when you are expected to be back. If you are going on a trip where there is no service, like up into the Bighorns, this is a must. Before I go out on hikes or other outdoor pursuits, I always let someone know where I am going, what I am doing there, and when to expect me back. That way, if I am not back by that time or if something were to happen, my friends know where I am and to come looking for me or alert others to help.
Keeping all these things in mind, I really hope you all get outside this summer, be safe and have fun exploring.