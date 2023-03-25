Winston Churchill said, “You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give.”

We are so fortunate to live in a community where so many people are willing to give. Our community members give their time to serve on boards, open up their homes to give someone a place to stay, give financially for things near and dear to their heart, and volunteer their time as local first responders. These are just a few examples of the types of giving and volunteering we see within our community, and every single one makes Sheridan County a wonderful place to live.

Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff. 

