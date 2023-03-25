Winston Churchill said, “You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give.”
We are so fortunate to live in a community where so many people are willing to give. Our community members give their time to serve on boards, open up their homes to give someone a place to stay, give financially for things near and dear to their heart, and volunteer their time as local first responders. These are just a few examples of the types of giving and volunteering we see within our community, and every single one makes Sheridan County a wonderful place to live.
Sheridan County’s first responders are no strangers to volunteering. In fact, a majority of Sheridan County’s first responders are made up of volunteers spread out throughout the county. While you may know them as your neighbors, teachers, pastors, and so on, many more know them as someone who responded and saved their life, or home, during one of the worst days of their lives. They’re our volunteer firefighters, EMT’s, healthcare workers, red cross members, search and rescue members, and even law enforcement officers with the addition of Sheridan Police Department’s new reserve program.
These individuals are a true example of what volunteering and giving look like. Our county’s volunteer first responders are willing to put their life on the line to save someone who they may not even know. They sacrifice time away from their families, and work, to attend trainings that are often not reimbursed so they can be ready to get called out at 3am, respond to an emergency, and then work a full day after returning from the incident. If that’s not love for one’s community, then I don’t know what is.
I’ve had the pleasure and opportunity to work with one individual who has given more than 40 years serving our community by volunteering on Sheridan Area Search and Rescue (SASAR). If any of you know Ron Condos, you know he’s everything I’ve described and more. Ron has decided to retire from SASAR at the end of this month after 40 years of dedicated service. Ron was one of the original team members of SASAR and has worked hard to ensure SASAR has delivered the best possible service to Sheridan County residents and its visitors. For over 20 years he served as the team’s training officer and has been the incident commander of numerous successful search and rescue missions.
While the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and SASAR are sad to see Ron retire, we are so proud of his service to Sheridan County. Please join me in congratulating and thanking Ron for his long, successful career while serving on SASAR.
I tip my hat off to Ron and all of the dedicated volunteers in our community. And Ron, I’d be lying if I wasn’t a little jealous you will no longer get woken up in the middle of the night for a page out! Enjoy your time off and thank you for your service.
Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff.