We are starting the summer off in style with some epic news: Travel + Leisure called Sheridan one of “The 15 Best U.S. Small Towns for a Summer Vacation,” and we couldn’t agree more. We are also one of USA Today’s “10 Best Small Towns for Adventure,” which also seems to make perfect sense, because, as Lloyd Christmas put it so eloquently, “we’re in the Rockies.”
Accolades like these help shine a light on Sheridan County for what it is — a full-fledged vacation destination and not just a stop over for folks on their way to Yellowstone. When travelers view us as a destination, they book longer stays, they spend more on local attractions, restaurants, shops and activities and they contribute significantly to our local economy. In 2015 visitors spent, on average, 1.7 nights in Sheridan County. Today they spend 2.5-plus nights when they visit us. That’s a sizeable increase in spending impacts that go directly to local businesses.
June started with a bang with one of the biggest weekends of the summer. We had The Dead Swede and Trailfest, Bots Sots Remount Horse Sale, Average Joes, Hoop Jam, Ucross Founders Day and a whole host of other events and activities. Good thing there’s so much room for activities! Of course, June also means 3rd Thursday, Clearmont Day, the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run, Antelope Butte Summer Fest and much, much more.
We are on the cusp of what should be a great tourism season, even as gas prices continue to soar. Our team was in Fargo, North Dakota, for an industry event a few weeks ago, and we met with 40-plus tour operators that sell the Great American West Region to European travelers.
The first time I attended this event back in 2016, only five to six of these operators had Sheridan County on their itineraries — even then, we were only a place to spend the night for folks passing through. Now, more than 30 of these companies help to market Sheridan as a destination, and they call on us to provide information on everything from dude ranch vacations to craft culture excursions to Bighorn Mountain adventures. Folks who choose to visit Sheridan County contribute to an economic engine that employs more than 1,000 people locally, and I’m extremely proud that we can play a small role in that.
A quick note on gas prices, the ever-present elephant in the room. Yes, I do expect fuel prices to impact travel sentiment this summer, but I believe that what retractions we may see in the domestic market are likely to be offset by the return of the international travel market.
Folks across the world have lived with varying levels of lockdown limitations for more than two years, and they’re every bit as eager to experience the wide-open spaces of the American West as domestic travelers were in 2020 and 2021. And with places like Jackson and Yellowstone charging staggering rates for hotels, we should see more international visitation than ever, especially from markets like England, Germany, France and the Nordic region.
High fuel prices for a drive-dominant market like ours are never a good thing, but we should be able to weather this well enough through 2022.