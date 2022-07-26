Did you know that Sheridan High School had the first “regular school cafeteria in Northern Wyoming?” Well, according to a September 1916 article in the Sheridan Post, they did.
When Sheridan High School opened its doors at the location of the present-day Sheridan Junior High School in the early 1900s, the building was on the edge of town and considered to be too far away by some of the residents.
Because the school was so far for some students, those going home for lunch were taking the whole lunch period just to get home and back, which did not actually leave time for them to eat. Cold weather made this travel even more tough. Some student chose to bring their lunches to school, and still others skipped eating all together.
Lunch was a problem that plagued the school administration for years. In 1915, they decided to try something to alleviate this problem — the school would skip the lunch period altogether, and just dismiss school earlier in the afternoon. However, this plan was not very practical for hungry, growing teenagers.
When school opened for the year in September 1916, the lunch question was considered solved. They would provide such a hearty, economical lunch that everyone, students and teachers alike, would want to stay at school to eat.
Served on the top floor of the high school, there was a small kitchen flanked by two large rooms for eating. One main cook and two assistants would spend the whole morning cooking. High school girls helped serve food over the lunch period, and received their pay in the form of lunch tickets. The food was served following the “cafeteria plan,” which meant that it was displayed on a long counter, and students would pay for each item as they selected it.
Costing five cents each, options for lunch typically included a choice of sandwiches, milk, fruit and either cake or pie. For 10 cents, one would receive a large helping of roast beef, potatoes and gravy. Once students went through the lunch line, they could either take a seat either in that room or in the other large room on that floor. The cafeteria served about 200 students every day.
According to a Dec. 8, 1916, article in the Sheridan Post, the students “are better satisfied and are healthier than when they carried lunches from home or hurried home during the noon recess… the parents are better satisfied for they do not have to worry about what to put up for lunch every day.”
Isn’t it interesting how the more things change, the more they stay the same? Today, the current high school is again on the edge of town, school lunch is still a topic, and having their children eat lunch at school is one less thing that busy parents have to think about today.
Sharie Shada is superintendent of Trail End State Historic Site, the home of former Wyoming Governor and U.S. Sen. John B. Kendrick, and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site.