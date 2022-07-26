School lunch

Kindergartners and first-graders at Woodland Park Elementary eat lunch Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Did you know that Sheridan High School had the first “regular school cafeteria in Northern Wyoming?” Well, according to a September 1916 article in the Sheridan Post, they did.

When Sheridan High School opened its doors at the location of the present-day Sheridan Junior High School in the early 1900s, the building was on the edge of town and considered to be too far away by some of the residents.

Sharie Shada is superintendent of Trail End State Historic Site, the home of former Wyoming Governor and U.S. Sen. John B. Kendrick, and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site.

