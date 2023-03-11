photographer stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

A picture is worth a thousand words. I’ve always credited Kodak for that, but perhaps I should dig deeper for attribution. Regardless, I have found that so much meaning is instantly conveyed by images, as opposed to mere words. And you know how seriously I take my words.

The CVC hosted our first Essential Photovoice (EPV) workshop over six weeks in January through mid-February. Twenty-two community members spent two and a half hours with us each Wednesday — quite a commitment. We burned through a lot of social capital to get them to attend; bless them for their trust.

Amy Albrecht is executive director of Center for a Vital Community. 

