Providing care for patients in their own home has shown to be a very effective way to treat many health conditions and post-operative situations. In the last year, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Home Care/Hospice clinicians took care of 275 patients making over 4,500 visits to patient homes with positive patient outcomes.
Each November, we celebrate the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, social workers, chaplains and volunteers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve. These heroic caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes across the nation.
Home Care services are high-tech and the workers are very skilled. An added benefit is that the home tends to be a more relaxed, less restricted environment where patients can feel comfortable and more in control. Not only can care be provided less expensively in the home, but evidence also suggests that home care is a key step toward achieving optimal health outcomes for many patients. Studies show that patients who have home health visits have improved quality of care and improved patient outcomes. These visits can also reduce hospitalizations due to chronic conditions or adverse events.
I can’t say enough about our caring, dedicated home care staff. They do so much for our patients, going above and beyond every day to serve our community with excellent patient-centered care. The last two years have been challenging due to obstacles presented by COVID-19, but that didn’t slow us down. Our staff members have tirelessly traveled throughout our community caring for people in their homes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, rain or shine.
I am also proud to announce that SMH Hospice received the 2022 Hospice Honors Award for continuously providing the highest level of satisfaction through care as measured from the patient’s point of view.
Home care services through SMH
SMH home care provides care tailored to an individual’s needs.
Some of our skilled services include:
• Skilled nursing and home health aide services: Pain and symptom management, medication management, IV infusion therapy, central line care, wound and ostomy care, observation and assessment of the patient’s condition, training and education for patients and their families.
• Physical and occupational therapy: Assisting home care patients to attain their maximum level of safety and independence. Therapy can follow orthopedic surgery or be done after an acute, chronic illness when a person becomes weak or experiences a decline in functional status
• Speech therapy: For patients with speech and swallowing problems and cognitive therapy, this can be a follow-up after a stroke or other brain injury.
To receive SMH home care, individuals must meet certain eligibility requirements to qualify for insurance coverage. Patients may also elect to pay for home care services privately. A person’s eligibility and individual circumstances will be assessed to determine the appropriate level of home care services.
Home care services may be requested by: physicians and health care providers, patients, family members, friends, representatives of other health care service providers, as well as hospital discharge planners and case managers.
Home care services are often covered by Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance while the patient qualifies for the skilled service.
Hospice services through SMH
When a person has a serious illness or disease and is nearing the end of life’s journey, hospice care can be the support needed. Hospice care focuses on assuring the quality of life that remains rather than providing treatment to prolong life.
When treatment goals change from cure to relief of symptoms, SMH hospice is here to take care of you and your family. If the time comes for you or your loved one to need hospice services, you can expect a high level of compassion from our staff and volunteers. The services we offer include:
• Basic medical care with a focus on pain and symptom control
• Assistance with medication, medical supplies and equipment as needed and appropriate
• Support with the psychological, emotional and spiritual end-of-life aspects
• A break (respite care) for caregivers, family and others providing care
• Bereavement support and counseling
Common myths about hospice
Myth: Hospice care is only for people with a few days or weeks to live.
Fact: While hospice is available to help patients and families during a medical crisis, patients will receive the fullest benefit when pain and symptoms are managed early, giving them time to make personal and spiritual connections, leading to quality at end-of-life.
Myth: Hospice is only for people with cancer.
Fact: Hospice is for patients of any age with a prognosis of six months or less to live. Qualifying diagnosis may include end-stage cancer, dementia, heart disease, lung disease, end-stage renal disease, stroke or coma.
Myth: Only a doctor can refer a patient for Hospice care.
Fact: Hospice referrals can be made by physicians and health care providers, patients, family members, friends, representatives of other health care service providers, as well as hospital discharge planners and case managers.
Myth: SMH hospice provides 24-hour care.
Fact: SMH Hospice does NOT provide 24-hour care. Nurses, aides, our social worker, our chaplain and our volunteers make intermittent visits throughout the week to support the patient and caregiver, typically for an hour at a time. The number of visits per week is based on the patient’s needs. Nurses are on call 24 hours a day, seven days week.
For more information about these services, call the home care and hospice team at 307-672-1083.
Sherrie Reish, RN, is Sheridan Memorial Hospital Home Care and Hospice manager.