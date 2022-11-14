SMH Home Health

Sherrie Reish, home health and hospice care manager for Sheridan Memorial Hospital, visits with nurse Heather Cote, left, about supplies.

 Courtesy photo |

Providing care for patients in their own home has shown to be a very effective way to treat many health conditions and post-operative situations. In the last year, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Home Care/Hospice clinicians took care of 275 patients making over 4,500 visits to patient homes with positive patient outcomes.

Each November, we celebrate the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, social workers, chaplains and volunteers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve. These heroic caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes across the nation.

Sherrie Reish, RN, is Sheridan Memorial Hospital Home Care and Hospice manager. 

Recommended for you