Members of Sheridan Memorial Hospital's cardiac cath lab include, from left, Yvette Romero RN, Chris Rojo RN, Jackie Ek RN, Lauryn Cleveland RTR, Kristi Ramsey RN, Dawn Morgan RN, Matt Elmore RTR and Megan Wetzel RN. Not pictured are Alaina Sottolano RN, James Boulter RTR and Marcus Pedroza RTR.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial Hospital

February is National Heart Month — so this is a particularly appropriate time to share some great news with all of you. Our cardiac cath lab team has been working hard over the past year to achieve yet another national endorsement.

 

Kristi Ramsey, RN, BSN, RCIS, CVRN, is Sheridan Memorial Hospital cath lab manager. 

