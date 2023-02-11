Winter is a special time, especially if you love winter activities. We are fortunate to have wonderful Nordic skiing in our area and many Sheridanites love spending their weekends driving up the mountain to ski at Cutler Hill or Sibley Lake Nordic trails.
Each winter, Black Mountain Nordic hosts one or two moonlight ski events at Sibley Lake, where we invite folks to venture out to the warming hut by moonlight. Once at the warming hut, they will be greeted by a massive bonfire and cheerful individuals. This is a great way to experience a full moon and winter activities at their finest.
This year’s first moonlight ski event took place Feb. 4 and another is scheduled for March 4. The event always starts at dusk and goes until 9 p.m. The events are free of charge.
Black Mountain Nordic will have hot dogs, buns, hot water and hot cocoa to share with attendees. Nordic skiers, fat bikers and snowshoers are welcome, but since dogs are not allowed at Sibley Lake Nordic Trails, we ask that you leave them at home. If you can carpool that is great, since parking is limited. If you have any questions regarding the moonlight ski event, email us.
Not into skiing by moonlight? That’s OK. Black Mountain Nordic is teaming up with the Sheridan Community Land Trust to put on a Discovery Nordic Ski Day Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Story Centennial Park.
This event is free to the public and all are welcome to join. The Sheridan Sport Stop will be on site with its demo fleet and they have a wide variety of sizes for all to try.
Black Mountain Nordic will also host ski clinics Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Story Centennial Park. These clinics are for all ability levels and you can choose skate or classic. We are asking for a $10 fee to reserve your spot.
For more information, visit our website and click on the events tab or you can email Black Mountain Nordic at blkmtnnordic@gmail.com.
Nicholas Flores is president of Black Mountain Nordic Club.