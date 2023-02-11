06-16-22 bmnc follow up 2web.jpg
Buy Now

Skiers take a photo at Sibley Lake during the Moonlight Ski event in 2019. Black Mountain Nordic Club, a nonprofit, maintains Sibley and Cutler Hill cross-country ski and snowshoe trails throughout the winter season. The club is always looking for volunteers and additional members.

 Courtesy photo | Flash Parker

Winter is a special time, especially if you love winter activities. We are fortunate to have wonderful Nordic skiing in our area and many Sheridanites love spending their weekends driving up the mountain to ski at Cutler Hill or Sibley Lake Nordic trails.

Each winter, Black Mountain Nordic hosts one or two moonlight ski events at Sibley Lake, where we invite folks to venture out to the warming hut by moonlight. Once at the warming hut, they will be greeted by a massive bonfire and cheerful individuals. This is a great way to experience a full moon and winter activities at their finest.

Nicholas Flores is president of Black Mountain Nordic Club. 

Tags

Recommended for you