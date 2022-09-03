11-11-21 pitch night 2web.jpg
IMPACT Sheridan Director Scot Rendall introduces the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2021. Rendall works with each finalist at IMPACT Sheridan, a business incubator for entrepreneurs.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

Though current temperatures may indicate otherwise, fall is just around the corner, and with it, the annual Sheridan Start-Up Challenge is back as Sheridan’s premier annual entrepreneurial event. More than just a core element of our IMPACT Sheridan program, the Challenge, now in its sixth year, is a celebration of our community’s entrepreneurial history and spirit.

Though many in Sheridan are familiar with the Start-Up Challenge, here is a brief overview. The Challenge seeks to stimulate the creation of Wyoming growth-oriented businesses by encouraging entrepreneurs with new business ideas to enter a business plan competition, with the opportunity to win seed capital to fuel their business ambitions.

Scot Rendall is Director of IMPACT 307 in the Sheridan area.

