Five contestants presented business plans as part of the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

Today’s Community Perspectives column allows me to introduce our three 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge winners.

Our first winner was Gannett Health, founded by Louisa Crosby. Gannett is a mobile, advocacy-focused direct primary care medical practice. The focus when seeing patients will be prevention and access, as Louisa and the team she will hire will be accessible via office visits, house calls and telemedicine. Direct-to-consumer means no insurance middlemen to deal with or co-pays. This new business will offer same day appointments and will be able to treat more than 80% of conditions requiring medical care.

Scot Rendall is director of IMPACT 307 in the Sheridan area.

