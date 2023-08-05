11-11-21 pitch night 2web.jpg
Buy Now

IMPACT Sheridan Director Scot Rendall introduces the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2021. Rendall works with each finalist at IMPACT Sheridan, a business incubator for entrepreneurs.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

As August arrives and Sheridan transitions to late summer, it means we’re ready for another edition of the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge.

2023 will be the seventh annual event, and if results from the first six are any indication, our area is on the cusp of another contingent of innovative new business ideas and startup companies that will contribute to our great community.

Scot Rendall is director of IMPACT 307 in the Sheridan area.

Recommended for you