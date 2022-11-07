Ready or not here come the holidays. There’s an image of holiday perfection that our culture encourages. Starting with Thanksgiving, we are inundated with images of families happily enjoying each other’s company during an idyllic holiday meal. For family caregivers, especially those caring for someone living with dementia this is a particularly hard time. Elders’ various health problems, care needs and living situations add to the complexities of bringing everyone together for the holidays.
I’d like to share a few tips that may help you through the upcoming holidays.
Reset the computer in your head! Wipe out the hard drive that holds holiday memories of the past. The perfection you remember could be a little bit skewed anyway. Your circumstances were probably very different, and now it’s time to celebrate the holidays in a new way that fits your life as it is right now. There is nothing wrong with reminiscing, but using comparisons between this year and the past holiday seasons may only set you up for disappointment.
Do something that makes you laugh. Laughter is therapeutic. Find a funny holiday movie even if it’s one you have watched before. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is one that won’t disappoint. I used to keep a little journal and would jot things down that may not have been funny at the time, but later I was able to laugh at the situation and keep it as a good memory. One day we were sitting on the patio and I was sipping on a Mike’s Lemonade. I got busy with something in the yard and before I realized it my mom (who lives with dementia) had finished the “lemonade.” She never drank alcoholic beverages in her life so I felt pretty guilty for leaving it where she could reach it. We later laughed at the situation.
Be thankful. In most cases, before we can be thankful, we must accept where we are in life. Most often there are circumstances that we would love to change and many that we never anticipated, but that is where we are. If we can accept where we are today, we can work our way toward expressing some gratitude. Maybe our gratitude is only that we are learning and growing from our hardships and setbacks. There are studies linking feelings of gratitude with reduced stress and a healthier immune system. I’ve heard it said that grateful people are more likely to take care of their own health by adopting better habits like eating well and exercising, to name a few.
Communicate with your loved ones. Helping the entire family understand that each person’s desires are important to you but that you have a lot on your plate can help keep their expectations more realistic. Having this conversation with your family may even inspire them to lend a hand.
Simplify your plans and enjoy what truly matters. Forgive yourself for the scant decorations, the online shopping and the skipped Christmas cards. You can send out a family letter any time of the year. Give yourself permission to take a break. Remind yourself that your health and sanity are a gift to your loved ones. By skimping on some of the frills, they will have more quality time with you.