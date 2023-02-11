The Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club has been a proud associate of the WYO Winter Rodeo since the team’s inaugural 2019-20 season. The two winter sporting events were just a natural tie-in with many of our fans and staff participating in or cheering on the skijoring competition.
Each year the WYO Winter Rodeo has been staged, the team has supported the happening in various ways such as volunteering with pre-event set-up and course construction, special promotions and events at our home games, commemorative WYO Winter Rodeo jerseys and on years when the team’s schedule allows us to be playing at home on the actual event weekend, the players like to volunteer with course operations during the races and there is free admission for the WYO Winter Rodeo competitors and staff after the races.
This season, the Hawks will be on the road to take on the Butte Cobras the weekend of the races, but we are still partnering with the WYO Winter Rodeo in support of our community’s biggest event of the winter season. The Hawks will be at the winter rodeo’s new venue at the fairgrounds during the week prior to the races helping with snow moving and course set-up and whatever else is needed to get things all ready for the competition. And the Hawks are at home on the pre-event kickoff weekend Feb. 10-11 when they host the Bozeman Icedogs at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
Special events will include a meet and greet and ceremonial puck drop with 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen and Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 Miss Reata Cook at Friday night’s game, and on Saturday evening a ceremonial puck drop by Hanns Mercer, competitive skijorer, the co-founder and one of the main drivers behind bringing the sport to Sheridan and expert designer of each year’s race course.
In addition, there will be our signature youth hockey ice barrel races during the intermission and chances to win great Hawks and WYO Winter Rodeo swag and raffles for our much sought after WYO Winter Rodeo commemorative jersey. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
The Sheridan Hawks are a tier III junior A hockey team with home ice at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. Members of the North American 3 Hockey League, the team is a not-for-profit organization that supports the game of hockey in our local community.
The goal of the Sheridan Hawks and the North American 3 Hockey League is to provide a competitive atmosphere for players aged 16-20 to learn, develop and grow their skills and talents in order to progress on to higher levels of junior hockey or college careers.
Hawks players come from all over the U.S. and internationally as well as from Sheridan and surrounding communities. The Hawks organization and coaching staff are committed to assisting players in progressing their careers and developing as young men. The Hawks are also committed to the support of our local youth hockey program, the Sheridan Amateur Hockey Association, and work with SAHA to grow the sport in our hometown.
Brenton Milner is president and general manager of the Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club, Inc.