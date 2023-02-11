Sheridan NA3HL Hawks logo stock.png

The Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club has been a proud associate of the WYO Winter Rodeo since the team’s inaugural 2019-20 season. The two winter sporting events were just a natural tie-in with many of our fans and staff participating in or cheering on the skijoring competition.

Each year the WYO Winter Rodeo has been staged, the team has supported the happening in various ways such as volunteering with pre-event set-up and course construction, special promotions and events at our home games, commemorative WYO Winter Rodeo jerseys and on years when the team’s schedule allows us to be playing at home on the actual event weekend, the players like to volunteer with course operations during the races and there is free admission for the WYO Winter Rodeo competitors and staff after the races.

Brenton Milner is president and general manager of the Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club, Inc.

