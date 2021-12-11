Ah, the noble sport of skijoring!
Skijoring. The perfect marriage between two fierce, disparate cultures. That of the cowboys, and the alpine ski enthusiasts. Cowboy stuff. Skiing stuff. Together, poetry.
These poetic lamentations return to Sheridan in February with the WYO Winter Rodeo, Feb. 12-20, 2022. This third edition of the Winter Rodeo will be bigger, wilder and better than ever before. We are working on adding new events and activities to the week and bringing some of our friends into the mix.
The good folks at Antelope Butte hope that you’ll come up the mountain to shred some sick turns on Saturday, Feb. 12. On Sunday the 13th we invite you to bring the entire family out to Trail End State Historic Site for family sled day, sponsored by the Sheridan Community Land Trust. We’re looking into concerts, barn dances and maybe even a full moon Nordic night to round things out. And that’s before we even get to the biggest event of them all.
Skijoring will once again be a one-day event, held Saturday, Feb. 19, and run on our course between Luminous and Black Tooth on Broadway. First, allow me to address a question I’ve been asked a few times over the last several years.
Why not run skijoring at the fairgrounds?
Great question, easy answer. I firmly believe that we would see only a fraction of the crowd at the fairgrounds that we draw to Broadway. The fairgrounds seat roughly 4,200 people. Remember that we had over 6,000 people on Broadway for the first year of skijoring and more than 10,000 in year two. Those 10,000 people moved freely throughout downtown and patronized the breweries, restaurants, shops and other businesses throughout the day.
It is the spectacle, the sense of community, and the chance to get out and do something fun in the winter that brings folks together. If we held the event at the fairgrounds, you could make a solid argument that many people would be likely to get into their cars and go home once things wrapped up. And since one of the reasons we host this event in the first place is to stimulate spending for the local economy during a slow time of year, that doesn’t make much sense.
What about the safety of the athletes and horses?
Safety has always been and will remain our top priority. In 2020, when the temperatures reached an unbelievable 60+ degrees, we canceled the last of our runs. If there is ever a choice between safety and entertainment, we will choose safety every time. The competitors are our friends, family and neighbors, too — while skijoring is an inherently dangerous sport, we never want to see anyone get injured.
We will continue to do everything we can to make this event a success for everyone in our community — the competitors, the fans, and the local businesses. Until then, Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and keep your eye on wyowinterrodeo.org for updates.