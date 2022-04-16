In one of my recent columns, I wrote about winter and the health of our skin as we braved the elements. As I began to write this column, I was thinking of anything but cold, snow and ice. But as usual, the weather gives us many challenges. So I write today with the optimistic hope that we will soon need to prepare for sun and warm weather. This is skin, part two.
Healthy skin goes a long way toward keeping us healthy as it is often called the body’s first line of defense. The challenges we face in warm weather are very different than those we face in the winter. When it is hot we often choose to wear less clothing or wear sports attire with much of our skin to be exposed to the sun. This puts us at risk for sunburn, sun damage, skin cancer, age spots, wrinkles and dry cracked skin. Additionally, sun exposure affects the eyes and puts us at risk for cataracts and possibly macular degeneration.
Dry cracked skin makes it easier for pathogens to infect the skin surface and potentially enter the body. The skin may flake or peel.
Wrinkles and age spots may affect the way your skin looks and increase the appearance of advancing age.
Sun damage and sunburn occur when unprotected skin is exposed to the sun’s rays. This is particularly dangerous between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun is most intense. Sun burn is characterized by a range of reddened sensitive skin to blisters and very red painful skin. When I was a teenager we used to try to get our first sunburn of the season over with early so we could be tan for the rest of the summer. This is faulty thinking as any unprotected sun exposure will cause damage even if there is no burning apparent.
Most skin cancers are caused by cumulative exposure to the sun. Sun exposure before the age of 18 is particularly damaging and increases the risk of future skin cancers. There are three types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. The first two make up 95% of skin cancers and are highly curable if they are treated early. The third type, melanoma, is serious and accounts for most of the skin cancer deaths.
So how do we protect ourselves and still enjoy being out in the warmer weather? Remember there is risk with all skin exposure to the sun.
I am reminded of a public service announcement I saw in Australia, which was and still is combating high rates of skin cancer: “Slip, slap, slop. Slip on a shirt, slap on a hat, and slop on the sunscreen.”
This is a great place to start. Make sure you wear clothing that covers as much of your skin as possible. Loose long-sleeved shirts and long trousers make good sun barriers. Wear a hat with a brim so your eyes are shaded. If the back of your neck is potentially exposed, wear a hat that has a brim that protects your neck as well. Then put sunscreen on all exposed skin. Sunscreen should have an SPF of 30 or greater. Apply it about a half hour before you go out but if you forget apply it as soon as possible. Reapply every two to three hours and more often if your skin gets wet or you are sweating. Last but not least, wear sunglasses.
It is important to perform self-skin checks looking for new spots, spots that are getting larger, spots that are changing in appearance or color, and spots that aren’t healing. Have a family member check your back or use a mirror to look at areas you can’t see easily. Should you have any of these symptoms see your provider. The majority of skin cancers can be treated effectively.
Skin health is important and you can make a difference to your skin. Stay hydrated. Use moisturizing lotion and lip balm. You can have sun damage on both sunny and cloudy days.
The wonderful Sheridan summer is coming. There is so much that we want to do outside.
Let’s resolve to take care of our skin. It will continue to be our first line of defense.
Judy McDowell is a retired nurse practitioner who formerly worked at the Sheridan Health Center.