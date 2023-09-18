How are you sleeping? Did you know approximately 50% of adults older than age 65 report poor sleep? I hear about sleep issues from my patients at the VA, and it’s an important conversation because it’s often under-addressed. Besides fatigue and worse mood, poor sleep causes changes in motor and cognitive function. However, there are things you can do to improve sleep quality.
Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet — including a variety of fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates and lean proteins is best. A light meal closer to bed is preferred over a heavy meal. Decrease fluid intake one to two hours before bedtime. Avoid caffeine within about six hours of bedtime. While alcohol may help you fall asleep initially, it shortens overall sleep duration and causes disturbed and unrestful sleep. Try herbal tea — I like ones with valerian root, chamomile and lavender.
Make exercise a part of your routine. Pick a time that works for you and make it a priority. Consider walking, biking or yoga, but also being active during the day doing things like chores can help. Aim for 30 minutes per day at least five days per week. If you can’t do 30 minutes at once, break it into two 15-minute sessions.
Relax. Stress and anxiety are common contributors to poor sleep. Relaxation exercises such as deep beathing and yoga have been shown to help turn off our natural stress response.
Breathe. There are many deep breathing techniques available. One example is box breathing, which is very simple and may be done anytime:
Breathe out slowly, releasing all the air from your lungs.
Breathe in through your nose as you slowly count to four in your head. Be conscious of how the air fills your lungs and stomach.
Hold your breath for a count of four.
Exhale for another count of four.
Hold your breath again for a count of four.
Repeat for three to four rounds.
Consider yoga. It has been shown to improve quality of sleep — find a routine focusing on relaxation, breathing and gentle stretching right before bed. There are numerous free, online instruction videos.
Reevaluate using medications for sleep, which is not recommended. Many over-the-counter sleep aids contain the antihistamine diphenhydramine, used for its sedating side effect. However, it can cause other side effects like blurred vision, dry mouth, urinary retention, constipation, agitation, confusion and delirium. Check medication labels carefully and steer clear of this drug. Always consult with your medical provider before adding any medication or supplement.
Additional good sleep hygiene practices:
Be consistent. go to bed and wake up at the same time each day.
Use the bed only for sleep or sex.
Avoid staying in bed if not asleep after 15-20 minutes; leave the bed for a quiet activity with low light levels until you’re sleepy.
Stop using electronic devices 30-60 minutes before bedtime.
The best sleeping temperature is between 60-68 degrees Fahrenheit.
Hum a favorite song because it calms the brain and vagus nerve; or try listening to slow tempo music or a sound machine — my favorite is ocean sounds.
Getting restful sleep is essential for cognitive function, improved energy, mood regulation, cardiac health and healthy weight maintenance. A well-balanced diet, exercise and stress management techniques can help improve sleep quality.
If you’ve tried these tips but you continue to struggle getting a good night’s sleep, talk with your medical provider. Also, if you have signs of anxiety or depression that aren’t getting better, please contact your medical or mental health professional.
Anne-Marie Octavio is a nurse practitioner with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.