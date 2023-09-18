How are you sleeping? Did you know approximately 50% of adults older than age 65 report poor sleep? I hear about sleep issues from my patients at the VA, and it’s an important conversation because it’s often under-addressed. Besides fatigue and worse mood, poor sleep causes changes in motor and cognitive function. However, there are things you can do to improve sleep quality. 

Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet — including a variety of fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates and lean proteins is best. A light meal closer to bed is preferred over a heavy meal. Decrease fluid intake one to two hours before bedtime. Avoid caffeine within about six hours of bedtime. While alcohol may help you fall asleep initially, it shortens overall sleep duration and causes disturbed and unrestful sleep. Try herbal tea — I like ones with valerian root, chamomile and lavender.

Anne-Marie Octavio is a nurse practitioner with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. 

Tags

Recommended for you