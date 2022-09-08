I have recently noticed the pace of the world has returned to the breakneck speed we knew pre-2020 shutdown. Suddenly everyone is once again triple booked with kids sporting events, family reunions and a hectic work schedule. Which leads me to believe the start of fall in Wyoming could not come at a better time.
People go into the backcountry in the months of September and October for a lot of reasons — to see beautiful landscapes, to challenge themselves, to harvest food for their family, to climb mountains or simply to take a deep breath.
I have come to believe that one of the most powerful “switches” that gets flipped between the frontcountry and the backcountry is the variable of time. In the frontcountry our schedules are carefully curated to maximize every minute. We live by rules like an alarm at 6 a.m., a workday that begins at 8 a.m., lunch at noon and so on.
In the mountains, minutes and hours mean little. Instead, the passing of time is marked by daylight and by the objective at hand (and if you are as food motivated as I am, a third metric is how many snacks you have remaining).
I believe this concept of unfettered hours is good for us as humans. It allows us to have slow and meandering conversations with other people and within ourselves.
When I worked as an instructor for NOLS, sometimes we would choose to eliminate the variable of time all together for the 30-day backpacking course. Watches were left at home and we were guided by the natural rhythm of waking at sunrise, eating when we were hungry and sleeping when we were tired. These were some of my favorite courses as there was never a feeling of being late or hurried.
While it probably wouldn’t work to abandon all forms of tracking time in my current life, I do love the byproduct of slow conversations that seem to come from being in the backcountry. This past weekend, my husband and I took our son into the mountains for a big day of backpacking followed by sleeping at a lodge with beautiful views and no electricity or clocks.
Every moment of this adventure had the feeling of being unrushed. On our drive to the trailhead we had a chance to sip coffee and talk about things more meaningful than day care logistics and shopping lists. Next, we enjoyed a leisurely 6-mile hike by sharing stories, life scenarios and even moments of silent reflection. At our destination lake, we soaked up the sunshine and beautiful views and let our son bang sticks on rocks to his heart’s content.
As we put our backpacks on to return to the trailhead we ran into two friends who happened to be hiking out from a climbing trip. We ended up hiking out the entire 6 miles together and shared in a comfortable and casual pace of hiking and conversation. Our standard conversation with these two friends is typically a few minutes as we bump into each other at the grocery store or out for a walk. On the hiking trail, however, we could ask open-ended questions and tell stories in their longest form.
At the lodge that evening we sat in Adirondack chairs with a beverage and reminisced about our many trips into these same mountains over the past decade. Then we heard the dinner bell ring and shared a meal with strangers who felt a lot more like friends by the time our conversation came to a close.
The next morning we drove away feeling refreshed and grateful for the access we have to backcountry experiences only a short distance from our home. As we pulled into our driveway, I found myself checking the time and starting to think about what I needed to accomplish before dinner at 6 p.m. At which point I thought, “Darn, time just switched back on.”
Whatever your choice of activity this fall, may you find yourself lost in slow conversations with others you care about. May you feel the freedom of your day guided by something more important than two hands on a watch. And may you return feeling refreshed and grateful.
Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”