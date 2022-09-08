Mandy Fabel

Mandy Fabel hangs out with her son, Stokes, in the backcountry.

 Courtesy photo

I have recently noticed the pace of the world has returned to the breakneck speed we knew pre-2020 shutdown. Suddenly everyone is once again triple booked with kids sporting events, family reunions and a hectic work schedule. Which leads me to believe the start of fall in Wyoming could not come at a better time. 

People go into the backcountry in the months of September and October for a lot of reasons — to see beautiful landscapes, to challenge themselves, to harvest food for their family, to climb mountains or simply to take a deep breath. 

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”

