Have I checked my smoke detectors this month? Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighters recommend a full process for home safety self-checks.

Smoke detectors save many lives each year. The risk of dying in a residential fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke detectors. If you use a walker or wheelchair, lose your balance easily or have low vision making it harder for you to get out of a burning house, a smoke detector can improve your odds of getting out without harm.

Many of us have experienced cooking in our kitchen when something like overheated oil sets off the smoke detector. After removing the pan from the burner your immediate next step is to try and quiet the shrill sound of the smoke detector. You may pull out the battery and get back to finishing the meal you had started and forget to put the battery back. This can be a future danger to you and your family. Statistics show most fatal fires take place at night when you are asleep. A smoke detector can wake you up and let you know you are in danger.

Jack Wood is a member of the Sheridan County AARP Community Action Team.

