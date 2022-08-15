Smoke detectors save many lives each year. The risk of dying in a residential fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke detectors. If you use a walker or wheelchair, lose your balance easily or have low vision making it harder for you to get out of a burning house, a smoke detector can improve your odds of getting out without harm.
Many of us have experienced cooking in our kitchen when something like overheated oil sets off the smoke detector. After removing the pan from the burner your immediate next step is to try and quiet the shrill sound of the smoke detector. You may pull out the battery and get back to finishing the meal you had started and forget to put the battery back. This can be a future danger to you and your family. Statistics show most fatal fires take place at night when you are asleep. A smoke detector can wake you up and let you know you are in danger.
A smoke detector without working batteries is as good as not having one. Pick a time once a year that works well for you to change out your batteries. It could be at the beginning of the year (January) or when you change your clocks in the fall or spring. October is National Fire Prevention month and you will most likely see reminders during October to check your smoke detectors. Have at least one smoke detector on each floor of your home. It’s recommended to have a smoke detector outside each bedroom area. Keeping in mind that smoke rises, mount the smoke detector on the upper part of a wall or on the ceiling.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighters are happy to help anyone in need of changing out the batteries in their smoke detectors. They will also provide a smoke detector to anyone who needs one, especially low-income folks. They recommend if you do not feel safe changing the batteries in your smoke detector, call them and they will replace the batteries for you. They especially recommend this for our senior population. You can reach Sheridan Fire-Rescue by calling 307-672-6126.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue has a program where the American Heart Association as well as private donors and community donations help support the purchase of smoke detectors that are then shared in Sheridan County. The smoke detectors Sheridan Fire-Rescue purchase to install in homes have a 10-year battery life span. Anyone can purchase smoke detectors at a number of local stores that range in types and prices. Some even come as a combination carbon monoxide and smoke detector.
Getting smoke detectors is a good way to keep your family safe. There is even more you can do as a safety precaution. Keep a fire extinguisher on each floor of your home and one in the kitchen. Make sure your family knows what to do if the smoke detector sounds. Plan at least two exits from each room and make sure everyone knows about them.
For more home safety tips, see aarp.org.
Jack Wood is a member of the Sheridan County AARP Community Action Team.