Local distillery Koltiska Distillery is one of eight that will be featured at SAGE Community Arts and the Wyoming Distillers Guild’s Soirée at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center next Thursday.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Soiree is back for its second year. I spoke last year of how Soiree was a mixed media event. A wonderful art form that allows the different mediums to come together and transform. Combining and enhancing the different art forms to create a new art experience we can all indulge in. And it truly was a phenomenal event.

Due to the great success of Soiree, SAGE Community art and the Wyoming Distillers Guild will be joining forces once again! Visual Arts, Performing Art and Distilled Arts from all over Wyoming will be featured throughout the event to give a true Arts Experience hosted at the WYO Theater.

Jill Benson is the executive director of SAGE Community Arts. 

