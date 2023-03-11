Soiree is back for its second year. I spoke last year of how Soiree was a mixed media event. A wonderful art form that allows the different mediums to come together and transform. Combining and enhancing the different art forms to create a new art experience we can all indulge in. And it truly was a phenomenal event.
Due to the great success of Soiree, SAGE Community art and the Wyoming Distillers Guild will be joining forces once again! Visual Arts, Performing Art and Distilled Arts from all over Wyoming will be featured throughout the event to give a true Arts Experience hosted at the WYO Theater.
The Visual Arts will be a showcase of abstract artists from SAGE Community Arts Member Artists. The artists will include – Diane Wyatt, Lin Sanford, Allen Spencer, Laureen Weaver, Rachael Esh, Elaine Henry, Susan Reichenburg, Brooke Welch, Jim Vencent and Korinne Ryan. This amazing group of artists are united through abstracts but bring such a unique perspective, showing the diversity of the abstract medium.
Performing Arts for the evening will bring a fantastic mix for all to enjoy. Violinist Jennifer DePaolo and Violist Gary DePaolo showcase the String Mixology. Followed by the Operatic Entrée that will feature Soprano Michelle Forster and Tenor Felipe Prado with accompanist Susan Stubson. The performances will close out with the Funktown Finale with Paul Radzi’s reggae soul group – Carte Blanche!
The next arts that add to the experience are the Distilled Arts. Partnered with the Wyoming Distillers Guild, the 6 member distilleries — Koltiska, Jackson Hole Still Works, Backwards, Brush Creek, WY Whiskey, Single Tracks and special guest Big Lost Meadery — will showcase their full portfolios. Each distillery will also present special craft cocktails that best highlight their spirits along with expertly craft Mocktails for those wishing to enjoy a well-crafted beverage.
Soiree participants will get to move throughout the WYO Theater, experiencing musical offerings, enjoying the abstract artwork, sampling the craft cocktails, and tasting the delicious appetizers and desserts catered by Chef Sam. Soiree is an evening that offers a chance of true indulgence in a night of Arts Experience in the realm of visual, performing and distilled arts.
Soiree will be held April 7 at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale now through the WYO Theater, wyotheater.com.
Jill Benson is the executive director of SAGE Community Arts.