Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, speaks during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce lunch on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The 2023-2024 biennial budget approved by the Legislature last week is $3.2 billion — roughly $800 million less than the biennial budget from a decade ago, according to Kinskey.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

Last week I wrote of the proposed constitutional amendment to create a class of taxable property for owners of occupied primary residences. It will be on the next general election ballot in 2024. If approved, it would allow the Legislature in the following year — 2025 — to enact a permanent reduction in taxes for all homeowners. That program would likely take effect in the following year, 2026. So, this relief is a bit off into the future.

This week, I would like to examine a different aspect of residential property tax relief — the existing and newly expanded law that allows a partial refund for some homeowners based on a test of their income and assets.

Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at dave.kinskey@wyoleg.gov.

