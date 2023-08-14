senior citizen elderly stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

We Wyomingites are an independent bunch. We like to do things ourselves and only ask for help when we’ve “gone it alone” for a while (sometimes, for too long). We’re all aging, no one can stop that clock — the only other option is to shuffle off this mortal coil, and we’re too dogged determined to take that road. 

Given those two aspects of life in Wyoming, it should come as no surprise that many people in our community often wait too long to reach out for a little help. If I’m reminding you of a loved one (or yourself), just remember that for most adults, there absolutely will come a time when a little extra assistance performing the tasks of daily living will be helpful. 

Kley Achterhof is the director of Synergy HomeCare of Sheridan, an elder-law and business attorney and a longtime independent Wyomingite.

