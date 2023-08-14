We Wyomingites are an independent bunch. We like to do things ourselves and only ask for help when we’ve “gone it alone” for a while (sometimes, for too long). We’re all aging, no one can stop that clock — the only other option is to shuffle off this mortal coil, and we’re too dogged determined to take that road.
Given those two aspects of life in Wyoming, it should come as no surprise that many people in our community often wait too long to reach out for a little help. If I’m reminding you of a loved one (or yourself), just remember that for most adults, there absolutely will come a time when a little extra assistance performing the tasks of daily living will be helpful.
The Home Care Association of America reports that “nearly 70 percent of Americans who reach 65 will be unable to care for themselves at some point without assistance.” Now there are various levels of “assistance”: for some that might mean moving into an assisted living facility or a nursing home, but for most of us, we’d prefer to “age in place” at home. And if we don’t wait too long to get a little help, aging in place is a much more attractive goal that can stay within reach. But if we fail to ask for some help and let our quality of life degrade, then sometimes an assisted living facility or nursing home becomes the only option.
To avoid that, seniors or their loved ones should reach out to a home care business that can provide a trustworthy, consistent, helpful caregiver that is experienced at helping people age at home. Start small, have a caregiver come over for just one or two visits a week to help keep everything on track and running smoothly. That way, you’ve developed a relationship, taken care of the paperwork and are on the business’ schedule such that if more help is necessary down the road, then everything is already in place to quickly and easily get that help. Too often I’ve seen someone’s “go it alone” attitude cause them to not seek help early enough, and then a fall or other debilitating injury occurs, making it much more difficult for our home care providers to then step in and help a senior get back to life in their own home instead of having to move to an assisted living facility. If instead, that person had requested some help beforehand, then the move to a facility and perhaps even the fall or other injury, could have been avoided.
Home care can range from basic companionship, light housekeeping, help with meals, helping care for a pet, laundry, going for walks and running errands to medication reminders, transportation to doctors’ appointments and help with showering. The goal of home care is to help people improve their quality of life and be able to safely age at home while staying as independent as possible. We’re all likely to need help at some point, if you or a loved one could use even just a little bit of assistance now, be sure to contact a home care provider, don’t wait until the choice to remain at home is no longer a viable option.
Kley Achterhof is the director of Synergy HomeCare of Sheridan, an elder-law and business attorney and a longtime independent Wyomingite.