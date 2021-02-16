With angry tweets, texts and conjecture swirling around us constantly, folks may find themselves often on the verge of a blow up. It’s been a tough year. People’s stress levels are through the roof even without many pandemic restrictions in our area, and when tensions rise it may seem like there’s no other choice but to blow up on whoever stands in front of you.
Don’t let it happen. Here are some useful tips to avoid a blow up or breakdown during a highly contentious season of our history.
Check into your senses.
I’ve come across this handy trick on several social media sites, likely derived from a brilliant therapist recognizing the state of our world right now. When you feel the red monster creeping into your chest from the depths of your stomach, stop quickly and observe the following:
• five things you can see
• four things you can hear
• three things you can feel
• two things you can smell
• one thing you can taste
Set boundaries with loved ones.
If you know you and your spouse, sibling, parent or other household member can’t avoid a fight when a certain subject arises, take it off the table. People always joke about not discussing religion or politics over the Thanksgiving dinner table, and even as a person who loves deep discussions, I can see the benefit in avoiding certain subjects.
Maybe religion in your family doesn’t sting and politics don’t cause a riot in your household. That’s great! Figure out what does set others off and put it on the table as a rarely/never discussed item among those who cannot calmly participate.
Implement a positive morning routine.
Pinterest was the source of this inspiration to start each day off with positivity, regardless of what the day holds.
Every morning, list to yourself:
• one thing you are looking forward to
• five people in your life you are thankful for
• one accomplishment from yesterday you are proud of
• one thing you like about the way you look
• your intention for the day
• five deep breaths
Keeping your cool personally may help others relax around you, and the world can always use one more person spreading positivity.