Despite the pandemic, people are finding ways around and making life work even with restrictions.
This past weekend, I was encouraged by streets filled with holiday shoppers and business owners busy with customers — wearing masks diligently and finding distance even when bumping into friends on Main Street.
While the happiness of Christmas is certainly shared through giving, I most enjoyed alterations made by Bethesda Worship Center last weekend. The joy shared by congregants showed the true meaning of Christmas — and the joy meant to be shared beyond the holiday season.
The church hosted a drive-thru live nativity, complete with sheep and shepherds, Mary, Joseph and a donkey, and three wise men pointing emphatically at stars.
Bethesda Pastor Scott Lee started it off, dressed as a Roman soldier, welcoming residents of Bethlehem back to their hometown to participate in the census, which Caesar Augustus issued back in the day. (Luke 2:1)
An automated telling of the Christmas story followed, with Lee reciting Luke 2 for drivers. The first stop featured shepherds watching over their flock by night. (Luke 2:8-9)
The story proceeds to share angels telling the shepherds of a baby, born to Mary and Joseph, to be found in a manger in Bethlehem. The shepherds left in haste to see the miracle of the new king.
Driving a little further through the Bethesda parking lot, participants moved to the manger, complete with Mary, Joseph, a donkey and the star of the show — baby Jesus, the new king. (Luke 2:16-17)
The second to final stop features the wise men, who visited the miraculous trio bearing gifts for the new king. (Matthew 2:1-2)
Before participants drove off, an illuminated cross reminded everyone of the greatest gift — Jesus’ life for our own.
“Jesus’ story does not end here. Jesus grew up and some 30 years later he suffered, and bled and died on a cross for your sins and mine; for the sins of the whole world. But death could not keep him, and the grave could not hold him. He arose from the grave on the third day, victorious over sin and death,” Lee said.
I hope with the rest of holiday giving of joy that you will remember the true reason for celebration — the birth of the new king, and eventually Jesus’ life given for us — and share that joy with others year-round. Merry Christmas!