In an emergency situation, it is easy to feel like you are free-falling with no help in sight. Having the forethought of being prepared can give you peace of mind. What do you and your family need in case of an emergency?
Earlier this spring, AARP, in conjunction with a local church, sponsored an emergency preparedness training to answer just that and will have another free training later this fall to help our community. Training consisted of speakers on emergency preparedness, local resource information and breakout sessions for hands-on learning.
In the meantime, beginning at home with just a few items can get you started as well as any loved one(s) who are in your care. Have a folder or small, three-ring binder with all medical information listed for EMS, including patient’s name, date of birth, health care provider information, health insurance, emergency contacts, medical conditions, allergies and a list of all current medications. Any special equipment should also be listed, such as hearing aids, glasses, dentures, etc.
In an emergency situation, people are naturally very stressed and anxious about their well-being and may have a hard time answering important questions. Grabbing this easily accessible folder will help answer any potentially life-saving questions in the event of an emergency.
Creating a support network for yourself can also be very helpful. Consider a neighbor, friend or relative that is close by. If you live in a building with an elevator, you must have a plan in case the elevator is not in operation. Who will help you get to a safe place?
If you have to shelter-in-place, a basic emergency kit should include: a battery-powered or hand-cranked radio, flashlight and extra batteries, first aid kit, three-day supply of bottled water (have one gallon per family member per day), and three-day supply of nonperishable foods (a few suggestions include pre-packaged tuna, beans, cheese and cracker snacks, high fiber/protein granola bars, and dried fruits). You should also include foods to help with low blood sugar, such as hard candy, juice or glucose. It is also important to have a one-week supply of medications and medical supplies to cover those likely to shelter-in-place. That includes any supplies for our furry loved ones: our pets.
In July, it’s hard to think of an emergency winter kit for your vehicle. However, now is a great time to get that kit together. There are various types of kits sold, but you can create your own. Start with a few things that can be kept in the trunk or under a seat, out of the way, but still easily accessible. Items could include an ice scraper, collapsible shovel, bag of sand or kitty litter for extra traction, flashlight and extra batteries, phone charger, candle and matches, blankets/sleeping bag, extra cold-weather clothes, snacks and water, first aid kit and set of jumper cables.
Many people have survived in their vehicles because they carried emergency items. We live in an area where our weather can be very unpredictable. Many of us have been caught off guard in an unexpected whiteout storm.
We will make sure to advertise the next AARP sponsored emergency preparedness workshop. This workshop will be free and open to the public. Start making your emergency plans today!