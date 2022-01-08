The holiday break provided me with an opportunity to catch up on reading. I came across a Wall Street Journal article from early December with the headline, “Workers Quit Jobs in Droves to Become Their Own Bosses,” and a subheadline “Seeking flexibility, employees are discovering their inner entrepreneur.”
The article attributed much of this movement to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a significant share of the workforce has had to pivot due to virus restrictions. At the same time, there’s been a revolution in the ability to use technology to make flexible and remote work feasible. Many entrepreneurial start-ups are incorporating flexibility and office technology into their new ventures.
According to the Journal, the magnitude of this development is substantial, as the number of entrepreneurs applying for federal tax ID numbers rose 56% from the corresponding prepandemic period in 2019. Some labor force experts believe this is a trend that may continue for some time.
Locally, there are many enterprising individuals that are intrigued by the idea of starting and running their own business. I’ve had the pleasure of working with several of them. It helps Sheridan has a very entrepreneurial culture with many successful business starts, so there are lots of good examples to follow.
Starting a small business is not easy. Luckily, our area is blessed with many great resources that can help folks get going. Our IMPACT Sheridan business incubator is one. The incubator’s primary focus is to help develop growth-oriented new business ventures that will create jobs and provide opportunities for our area’s workforce.
Many new business starts described in the Journal article are sole proprietors that will make a new career for themselves as service providers, retailers, or makers of cottage industry crafts. Some of these yield great opportunities to work from home — the exploding world of online retail businesses can be attractive to both a local and national customer base.
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center has many tools and training offerings that are made available free of charge to small businesses. They are a sister entity to IMPACT 307 within Wyoming’s Business Resource Network.
Our Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is a wonderful organization that can equip aspiring business owners with connections and training to not only get launched but to make them successful long term.
The Chamber’s 2022 Ignite Conference coming up in May will offer a variety of timely and relevant training course offerings, including a start-up entrepreneur track that will help founders perfect their product or service offering and strategically identify their target markets.
Though I’m well aware of our local labor shortage, with many businesses experiencing difficulty in hiring employees, it’s intriguing to see many people wanting to take a risk, develop a cool idea or pursue a passion they have and set out on their own new venture. I wish them all success and hope they take advantage of local resources available to help.