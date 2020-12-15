If you haven’t already gathered from previous columns, I’m a fan of baking. Like many, I often resort to Pinterest for recipes, filling up boards faster than I can actually bake the recipes.
Last weekend, as I prepared Christmas gifts for my family, I attempted shortbread with royal icing decor for the first time. What a Pinterest fail. They tasted bland and the piping from my bright-red royal icing was uneven, chalky and comparable to setting cement.
I’m all about ease in a recipe. If it has some weird ingredient in it, I’ll skip over it and move to an easier version. Sometimes, that doesn’t work. In this recipe, both items failed for a lack of wanting to go to the grocery store in person to retrieve these odd items — who has ever heard of meringue powder? Not me.
Because I chose not to dig in my pantry for cornstarch or visit the store for meringue powder, my cookies suffered as a result. The dough was too crumbly. Despite my kneading, cooling and patience, the cookies crumbled on first touch and, when placing the intact ones in pretty bags for Christmas gifts, broke in half once I sealed the container.
Three hours of my Sunday afternoon wasted, I thought.
Thus, Tuesday evening will be filled with baking the classics — my mom’s rocky road fudge and toffee bars from my all-time favorite cookbook compiled by southern Colorado members of PEO (an international women’s group that promotes education for women.)
They will likely turn out like expected — flavorful and spot-on. The recipes call for minimal ingredients and the directions call for little to no effort on the part of the baker. Perfect for a Tuesday night Hail Mary bake.
If I’ve learned anything from baking, it’s that my life is not a television show and my family and friends will absolutely polish off a disastrous-looking baked good as long as it tastes fantastic. I’ve also learned that Pinterest sometimes over-complicates recipes. A quick Google search while Monday morning quarterbacking resulted in several super-simple recipes for shortbread that definitely included, my favorite, vanilla and fewer than five ingredients that I already had in my pantry.
Finally, the biggest lessons are to rely on age-tested cookbook recipes and stick with what you know tastes amazing when baking for others. It’s brought me to where I am today — the known baker in my family and the trust of my coworkers as always having something fabulous on potluck days.