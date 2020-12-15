Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.