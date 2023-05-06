Watercraft inspection stations that check for aquatic invasive plant and animal species began opening in the Sheridan Region in March. Already, two watercraft have come through a check station with attached dreissenid mussels. The mussels were dead, but the watercraft was decontaminated according to protocol. Other watercraft have undergone decontamination because they were recently on a water documented to have invasive mussels or had standing water in compartments.
In July 2022, South Dakota documented an infestation of invasive zebra mussels at Pactola Reservoir in the Black Hills — 30 miles from the Wyoming border. This is the closest location to Wyoming where either dreissenid species (quagga or zebra) has been found, significantly increasing the risk to Wyoming’s waters.
In response to this heightened threat, two new check stations are open along Wyoming’s eastern border in Newcastle and Manville. These new check stations are in addition to stations that have been operational for several years at Beulah, Keyhole Reservoir and in Sheridan.
Open stations are prominently marked with road signs. The public must stop at any open AIS check station they pass with their watercraft while traveling to or from their boating destination.
All watercraft traveling into Wyoming from March 1-Nov. 30 must be inspected prior to launching in Wyoming. Additionally, any watercraft used on a water documented to have zebra or quagga mussels in the past 30 days must undergo an inspection during any time of the year, prior to launching in Wyoming.
Unfortunately, we continue to see watercraft entering check stations with their bilge plugs in and/or with compartments containing standing water. In 2017, AIS regulations were modified to include “all bilge and ballast plugs and other barriers that prevent water drainage from a watercraft shall be removed or remain open while a watercraft is transported by land within the state."
Standing water creates an increased risk for transporting AIS, as it creates an environment that allows organisms to remain viable while they are transported over land. Both microscopic juvenile mussels, called veligers, and adult mussels are able to live nearly a month in very small amounts of standing water. To reduce the chance of transporting AIS, it is important to make sure you Clean, Drain and Dry not only your boat, but any gear or equipment used.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will not operate an AIS check station at Tongue River Reservoir again this year, though their laws require an inspection for out of state watercraft prior to launching. Wyoming anglers and recreationists going to Tongue River Reservoir can get a certified watercraft inspection in Wyoming before their trip, which will fulfill Montana’s legal requirements.
Please keep in mind that while some check stations are open seven days a week, you should plan ahead and get your inspection done during open hours. After the inspection and/or decontamination, a seal will be placed on your watercraft that remains in place until it is launched, providing proof that it has received a certified inspection.
Reed Moore is Sheridan aquatic invasive species specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.