These aquatic invasive species mussels were removed from a boat in the summer of 2014 at the AIS Check Station near Sundance.

Watercraft inspection stations that check for aquatic invasive plant and animal species began opening in the Sheridan Region in March. Already, two watercraft have come through a check station with attached dreissenid mussels. The mussels were dead, but the watercraft was decontaminated according to protocol. Other watercraft have undergone decontamination because they were recently on a water documented to have invasive mussels or had standing water in compartments.

In July 2022, South Dakota documented an infestation of invasive zebra mussels at Pactola Reservoir in the Black Hills — 30 miles from the Wyoming border. This is the closest location to Wyoming where either dreissenid species (quagga or zebra) has been found, significantly increasing the risk to Wyoming’s waters.

Reed Moore is Sheridan aquatic invasive species specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. 

