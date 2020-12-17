It’s the most wonderful time of the year. As the song starts to play out in your mind I’d like to tell you a story of a Christmas long, long ago….
Yuletide of the 1920s looked much different than those of the past few decades. With the end of World War I in 1918 a shift began in American culture for Christmas to become more of a family celebration. The invention of the radio also encouraged this movement as people enjoyed programming and music in their homes; the latter that would bring about much of our holiday classical music. In the previous generations, large parties and other grand events were held during the season and it was considered a very social time of year.
Even as society advanced, Christmas would have looked different across the country and through economic structures.
For many families, decorations didn’t happen until the week of Christmas or followed traditions of decorating on Christmas Eve. For families with less available disposable income Christmas Day was filled with small gift and rare treats such as mittens, socks, nuts, hard candy and other little tokens. It wouldn’t be until the height of the roaring 20s that Christmas would become the major commercialized holiday we recognize modernly.
Glada Alice Hamilton was born in 1915 to Everett Hamilton and Alta Dale. One of five children, Glada was born into a farming family. Due to her father’s health and the cost of land, the family moved numerous times throughout her childhood before they eventually found their way to Sheridan.
Little Glada was 7 during Christmas of 1922. Considering the size of the family and the economic uncertainty of farming at the time, Christmas was likely a small affair in the Hamilton household. Regardless, that didn’t stop her father, Everett, from preparing something special for his daughter. On Christmas morning, Glada received two handmade gifts from her father. One was a green painted doll bed and the other was a double porch swing for her dolls.
One can imagine the excitement and joy these new toys brought to Glada that morning. While we cannot speak to the adventures and stories of her dolls, we do know that she highly valued these gifts from her father all her life. For 89 years Glada held onto the toys, her father had made her until 2011 when she donated them to the museum for safe keeping.
Glada’s life would be full of interesting paths and plenty of Christmases. She would eventually marry Orville Cornelius and spend the next 60 years in Sheridan before adventuring to her children’s homes. From all of us at the museum and the Sheridan County Historical Society, we wish you all a wonderful holiday season and hope you have a Merry Christmas and a lovely New Year.
Here’s to 2021!